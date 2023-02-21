Four UBS Financial Advisors in the Southeast Market Named to the Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State List

UBS announced today that Financial Advisors Angela Calvin, Amanda Levi, Kristi Thelen and Laura Wellon, in the firm’s Southeast Wealth Management Market have been named to the Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State list 2023.

“Congratulations to Angela, Amanda, Kristi and Laura on this well-deserved industry achievement,” said Robert Tamarkin, Southeast Market Director at UBS Wealth Management USA. “It’s truly gratifying to see them acknowledged for their dedication, focus and commitment to helping clients.”

“Angela, Amanda, Kristi and Laura go above and beyond to provide their clients with the highest level of expert financial advice with responsive, personal service, and we’re proud to have them represent UBS,” added Sterling Zerbe, Southeast Market Director at UBS Wealth Management USA.

Angela Calvin is Financial Advisor with the Paragon Wealth Management team at UBS, and has as 23 years of experience working in the financial industry. Angela specializes in providing high net worth individuals, families and business owners with comprehensive wealth management advice, including investment portfolio management and retirement, financial, and wealth-preservation estate planning strategies.

Amanda Levi is a Financial Advisor with Compass Financial Advisors at UBS, and has more than 14 years of financial services experience. She joined UBS in 2008 from Merrill Lynch Wealth Management. Amanda focuses on delivering a personalized wealth management experience for each client, by providing solutions tailored to their specific needs and goals.

Kristi Thelen has been a Financial Advisor with the UBS Institutional Consulting Group since 2000. As a Senior Institutional Consultant, she focuses on providing the team’s institutional clients with investment policy guidance, asset allocation advice, investment search and selection, and performance monitoring. Kristi serves corporate and public retirement plans, foundations and endowments, non-profit organizations and high net worth individuals.

Laura Wellon is a Financial Advisor with Trillium Partners at UBS. She joined the firm in 2001, and has over 20 years of financial services experience. Laura specializes in helping clients who are 'suddenly single': divorced or widowed, and couples entering retirement. She also holds the Certified Exit Planner® designation and seeks to help business owners and their families benefit from their lives’ work.

The 2023 Forbes/SHOOK Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State list features 1,697 women who manage almost $2.3 trillion in assets. The ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria including phone and in-person interviews, compliance records and revenue generated for their firms.

For the full list and further information, visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-in-state-women-advisors/.

