Four UBS advisors in the Midwest Private Wealth Management market named to the Forbes/SHOOK Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list

UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that advisors Jonathan Beukelman, Michael Chudd, Mark Geist, and Jeremy Keller of the firm’s Montage Financial Group have been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list for 2022.

“We are proud to see Jonathan, Mark, Jeremy and Michael recognized for their long-standing commitment to serving the financial needs of ultra-high net worth individuals, families, and institutions,” said Michael Gatewood, Midwest Market Head at UBS Private Wealth Management. “These advisors go above and beyond to gain a deep understanding of their client’s passions, concerns and fears to provide personalized, comprehensive wealth management solutions.”

With offices in Colorado, Nevada and Nebraska, Montage Financial Group is a 17 member team specializing in providing ultra-high net worth individuals, families and corporate entities with financial advice including estate planning, tax optimization and philanthropic strategies.

Jonathan Beukelman has more than 24 years of experience working in the financial services industry and has been with UBS since 2008. He focuses on building trusted relationships to provide clients with personalized wealth management advice including estate planning strategies, legacy planning, retirement, philanthropy and exit planning. Jonathan has been named to numerous industry accolades over the years for his dedication to clients, including the Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list, the Financial Times Top 400 Financial Advisors list, the Forbes/SHOOK Top 250 Wealth Advisors list, and many others. This is the fifth consecutive year that Jonathan has been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list. He is also a Family Office Consultant (FOC) and is a member of the UBS Pinnacle Council, which represents an exclusive group of the firm’s top 2% of advisors.

With more than 27 years of experience, Michael Chudd and his team specialize in building enduring relationships with sophisticated families and the institutions they support, delivering personalized financial advice and guidance. He helps clients work through issues rooted in finance and family dynamics and connects them with the firm’s global experts and resources. In recognition of his dedication to clients, this is the fourth consecutive year that Michael has been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list. He is also a member of the UBS Pinnacle Council and serves on the firm’s Financial Advisor Advisory Council.

Prior to joining UBS in 2008, Mark Geist had been serving a nonprofit foundation for eight years, helping donors develop and execute philanthropic giving and estate plans. Today, he supports the team’s clients with comprehensive wealth strategies, including financial planning, retirement planning, estate planning and social projects. Mark is a designated Certified Financial Planner professional (CFP®), a Certified Private Wealth Advisor (CPWA®), and a Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA®).

Jeremy Keller has been with UBS since 2009. He and his team are dedicated to managing virtual family offices and all other aspects of clients’ financial lives in pursuit of outcomes that align with their goals and values. This is Jeremy’s second consecutive year being named to the Forbes/SHOOK Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list. He also holds his Accredited Asset Management Specialist (AAMS®) designation.

This year’s Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list is compromised of more than 6,500 advisors, managing a collective $10 trillion in client assets. The ranking algorithm is based on qualitative and quantitative criteria, including in-person interviews; industry experience; compliance records; revenue produced; and assets under management.

For the full list and further information, visit: https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors.

