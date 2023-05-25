Four UBS wealth management advisors in Hawaii named to Forbes and Barron's Top Advisor Lists Four UBS wealth management advisors in Hawaii named to Forbes and Barron's Top Advisor Lists

Advanced search
    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
2023-05-25
17.67 CHF   -1.04%
Four UBS wealth management advisors in Hawaii named to Forbes and Barron's Top Advisor Lists
BU
10:42aUBS, Credit Suisse Merger Gets EU Regulatory Approval
MT
10:17aEU Gives Unconditional Approval to UBS' Credit Suisse Rescue
MT
Four UBS wealth management advisors in Hawaii named to Forbes and Barron's Top Advisor Lists

05/25/2023
UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that four of the firm’s financial advisors in Hawaii – Matthew Megorden, Daniel Shiu, Kyle Yoneshige and Lori Hamano – were named recently to several industry recognition lists by Barron’s and Forbes. This acknowlegment recognizes their experience, professionalism and dedication to providing clients with high quality advice and service.

The UBS Financial Advisors and the lists to which they were named are as follows:

Matthew Megorden, of The Megorden Group, has been named to the 2023 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list as well as the Barron’s Top 1200 Financial Advisors list for 2023. Matthew is ranked the top advisor in the state of Hawaii by both Forbes and Barrons.

Daniel Shiu, of the Miyamasu Shiu Wealth Consulting Group, has been named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list for 2023, ranking in the top ten advisors in Hawaii.

Kyle Yoneshige, of the Hamano Yoneshige Team, has been named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list for 2023.

Lori Hamano, of the Hamano Yoneshige Team, has been named to the Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State list for 2023, ranking in the top ten in the state of Hawaii.

"Congratulations to Lori, Matthew, Daniel and Kyle for being recognized by these prestigious publications as leading advisors in Hawaii,” said Justin Frame, Pacific Desert Market Executive, UBS Wealth Management USA. “Their commitment and dedication to providing excellent service and personalized solutions for clients sets them apart. We look forward to their continued success in helping clients navigate their financial futures.”

The Barron’s rankings are based on data provided by approximately 6,000 of the nation's most productive advisors. Factors included in the rankings: assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice, and philanthropic work.

The 2023 Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list rank financial advisors who have a track record of success over time, collectively managing nearly $11 trillion in assets. Rankings were compiled by SHOOK Research, which uses financial data and interviews candidates nominated by their firms.

The seventh annual ranking of Forbes/SHOOK Top Women Wealth Advisors features 1,697 women, greater by more than 300 over last year, collectively managing assets of nearly $2.3 trillion. Forbes’ list was compiled by SHOOK Research, which uses quantitative and qualitative data, including interviews, to rank advisors.

About UBS

UBS convenes the global ecosystem for investing, where people and ideas are connected and opportunities brought to life, and provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as to private clients in Switzerland. UBS offers investment solutions, products and impactful thought leadership, is the leading global wealth manager, provides large-scale and diversified asset management, focused investment banking capabilities, and personal and corporate banking services in Switzerland. The firm focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their target markets, are capital efficient and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 30% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

https://www.ubs.com

© UBS 2023. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Although neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings, UBS may hire RJ Shook to be a speaker for events. Past performance is not an indication of future results. For press use only.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 30 771 M 34 002 M 34 002 M
Net income 2023 5 674 M 6 269 M 6 269 M
Net cash 2023 12 714 M 14 049 M 14 049 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,8x
Yield 2023 2,91%
Capitalization 53 382 M 58 987 M 58 987 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,32x
EV / Sales 2024 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 73 814
Free-Float 86,3%
Chart UBS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
UBS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 17,86 CHF
Average target price 21,19 CHF
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sergio P. Ermotti Chief Executive Officer
Sarah M. Youngwood Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Colm Kelleher Chairman
Mike Dargan Group Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Markus Ronner Group Chief Compliance & Governance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBS GROUP AG3.78%58 987
BLACKROCK, INC.-7.57%98 095
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-2.25%50 146
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.0.83%35 729
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-9.62%31 897
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-5.89%30 528
