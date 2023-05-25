Four UBS wealth management advisors in Hawaii named to Forbes and Barron's Top Advisor Lists Four UBS wealth management advisors in Hawaii named to Forbes and Barron's Top Advisor Lists

UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that four of the firm’s financial advisors in Hawaii – Matthew Megorden, Daniel Shiu, Kyle Yoneshige and Lori Hamano – were named recently to several industry recognition lists by Barron’s and Forbes. This acknowlegment recognizes their experience, professionalism and dedication to providing clients with high quality advice and service.

The UBS Financial Advisors and the lists to which they were named are as follows:

Matthew Megorden, of The Megorden Group, has been named to the 2023 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list as well as the Barron’s Top 1200 Financial Advisors list for 2023. Matthew is ranked the top advisor in the state of Hawaii by both Forbes and Barrons.

Daniel Shiu, of the Miyamasu Shiu Wealth Consulting Group, has been named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list for 2023, ranking in the top ten advisors in Hawaii.

Kyle Yoneshige, of the Hamano Yoneshige Team, has been named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list for 2023.

Lori Hamano, of the Hamano Yoneshige Team, has been named to the Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State list for 2023, ranking in the top ten in the state of Hawaii.

"Congratulations to Lori, Matthew, Daniel and Kyle for being recognized by these prestigious publications as leading advisors in Hawaii,” said Justin Frame, Pacific Desert Market Executive, UBS Wealth Management USA. “Their commitment and dedication to providing excellent service and personalized solutions for clients sets them apart. We look forward to their continued success in helping clients navigate their financial futures.”

The Barron’s rankings are based on data provided by approximately 6,000 of the nation's most productive advisors. Factors included in the rankings: assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice, and philanthropic work.

The 2023 Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list rank financial advisors who have a track record of success over time, collectively managing nearly $11 trillion in assets. Rankings were compiled by SHOOK Research, which uses financial data and interviews candidates nominated by their firms.

The seventh annual ranking of Forbes/SHOOK Top Women Wealth Advisors features 1,697 women, greater by more than 300 over last year, collectively managing assets of nearly $2.3 trillion. Forbes’ list was compiled by SHOOK Research, which uses quantitative and qualitative data, including interviews, to rank advisors.

