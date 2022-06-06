Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. UBS Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  06/03 11:30:08 am EDT
18.07 CHF    0.00%
12:04pFourteen UBS Advisors in the San Diego and Hawaii Wealth Management Market Named to Forbes/Shook Best-in-State Wealth Advisors List
BU
06/03Switzerland revises liquidity rules for systemically important banks
RE
06/02UBS Private Wealth Advisor Jonathan Beukelman named to Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list
BU
Fourteen UBS Advisors in the San Diego and Hawaii Wealth Management Market Named to Forbes/Shook Best-in-State Wealth Advisors List

06/06/2022 | 12:04pm EDT
UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that 14 financial advisors in the firm’s San Diego and Hawaii market have been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list for 2022. Of the 14 advisors recognized, three are based in the firm’s Honolulu office, six are based in San Diego, four are based in La Jolla and one is based in Riverside.

“Congratulations to our advisors for this prestigious industry recognition," said Chris Marsh, San Diego Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. "These advisors are committed to helping clients achieve their financial goals by providing personalized, unmatched wealth management services.”

The financial advisors named to the list in the San Diego and Hawaii market are:

Honolulu, HI:

   

San Diego, CA:

Dan Shiu

   

Courtney Liddy

Brandon Park

   

Earl Thompson

Kyle Yoneshige

   

Steven DeMatteo

 

   

Peter Andreason

La Jolla, CA:

   

Kalyn Maher Walker

Chris Radici

   

Blair Cannon (Private Wealth Advisor)

Frank Baldwin

   

 

Brian Donaldson

   

Riverside, CA:

Braydon Hamilton (Private Wealth Advisor)

   

Scott Morris

 

   

 

This year’s Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list is comprised of more than 6,500 advisors across the country who collectively manage $10 trillion in client assets. The ranking algorithm is based on qualitative and quantitative criteria including phone and in-person interviews, compliance records and revenue generated for their firms.

For the full list and further information, visit: https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors.

About UBS
UBS convenes the global ecosystem for investing, where people and ideas are connected and opportunities brought to life, and provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as to private clients in Switzerland. UBS offers investment solutions, products and impactful thought leadership, is the leading global wealth manager, provides large-scale and diversified asset management, focused investment banking capabilities, and personal and corporate banking services in Switzerland. The firm focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their target markets, are capital efficient and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 30% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

© UBS 2022. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Although neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings, UBS may hire RJ Shook to be a speaker for events. Past performance is not an indication of future results.


© Business Wire 2022
