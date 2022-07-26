Gas woes keep Europe subdued, Wall Street waits for Walmart wipeout

* European stocks subdued as gas crisis worries mount
* Heavy slate of tech earnings due on Wall Street later
* Bond yields ease ahead of expected Fed rate hike
* Walmart heads for heavy loss after profit warning.
LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - European shares moved sideways
and bond markets rallied on Tuesday as some disappointing
earnings, the prospect of another super-sized U.S. interest rate
hike and a looming gas crisis all kept the mood cautious.
Asia had been buoyed overnight by a new Chinese plan to
tackle its property crisis and as tech giant Alibaba sought a
primary listing in Hong Kong, but Europe and Wall Street
could not keep it going.
A Walmart profit alarm pushed Dow and S&P 500 futures lower
while Europe's STOXX 600 barely budged. In
contrast to Walmart, its biggest consumer giant Unilever
delivered a profit upgrade and higher oil prices lifted
commodity stocks.
But they were offset by broader recession fears as European
Union leaders agreed to cut their country's gas usage and as 6%
dive in UBS shares hit the banking sector.
"The key question we have as these earnings come out is how
much pricing power do these (consumer facing) firms have," said
Diamond Hill international equities portfolio manager Krishna
Mohanraj, referring to the pressures of higher inflation.
In the United States, Walmart's shares were down around 9%
in pre-opening bell trading after it had slashed its forecasts
on Monday due to those exact issues..
General Electric rose 6% though after growth in its
aviation business helped it beat estimates. Coca-Cola
gained 1% as it raised forecasts. In Europe too, Unilever, which
makes everything from laundry detergent to ice cream, raised its
forecasts owing to what its CEO Alan Jope said had been "strong
pricing to mitigate input cost inflation".
European Union countries approved a weakened emergency plan
to curb their gas usage on Tuesday after striking compromise
deals to limit the cuts for some countries as they brace for
further Russian cuts in supply.
The Kremlin also warned again that state monopoly Gazprom
would reduce its supply further this week due to
another maintenance issue on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. Flows
will fall to 33 million cubic metres per day - a halving of the
current, already reduced level.
That sent European gas prices up almost 10% and
they are now more than 450% higher than a year ago, although
still some way below the record highs hit shortly after Russia
began its invasion of Ukraine in February.
"It is game of cat and mouse," said Christopher Granville
Managing Director of EMEA & Global Political Research at TS
Lombard.
"The Russia position will always be that it will continue to
supply the gas within the constraints caused by the West's
sanctions. But they will then find lots of problems that
suddenly pop up."
FED UP
Investors are also awaiting a likely 75 basis point Federal
Reserve interest rate increase on Wednesday - with markets
pricing about a 10% risk of a larger hike, as well as waiting to
see whether economic warning signs prompt a shift in rhetoric.
The International Monetary Fund is set to publish its
closely-watched world forecasts later too which are expected to
point to even slower growth and higher inflation.
"We are leaning to the view that 75 bps is most likely but
won't be the end unless they see some demand destruction and
some tempering of inflation," said John Milroy, an investment
adviser at Ord Minnett.
NOT SO HIGH TECH
Global tech giants Microsoft and Google are both reporting
after the Wall Street session later, followed by Facebook owner
Meta tomorrow and Apple and Amazon on Thursday.
It adds up to more than $7.5 trillion of market cap,
Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid pointed out. "Although with these 5
stocks being down between around -13% (Apple) YTD to around -50%
(Meta), with the other three down around -20 to -25%, this
figure would have been closer to $10 trillion at the start of
the year."
In Asia, MSCI's broadest regional index outside Japan
had bounced 0.5%.
Chinese stocks had jumped after reports the country would
set up a fund of up to $44 billion to help property developers.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index ended 1.7% higher on the
Alibaba news although Japan's Nikkei fell
0.16%.
In currencies, the dollar was pushing for recent milestone
highs as uncertainty continued to swirl around the interest rate
and economic outlook.
The euro tumbled back to $1.0139 from $1.0250
hemmed in by all the uncertainty over Europe's energy security.
The yen steadied at 136.44 per dollar. The U.S.
dollar index, which touched a 20-year high this month,
was up 0.6% on the day at 107.132.
Oil prices rose further on expectations Russia's reduction
in natural gas supply to Europe could encourage a switch to
crude, with Brent futures last up 1.5% at $106.68 a
barrel and U.S. crude up 1.6% at $98.21 a barrel.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields tumbled to
2.73% from 2.87% at the end of last week. Germany's benchmark
10-year bond yield has slumped back under the psychological 1%
threshold too as Europe's recession worries have intensified.
Tuesday also marked the 10-year anniversary since then ECB
President Mario Draghi pledged to do "whatever it takes" to
prevent a break up of the euro currency project.
(Additional reporting Kane Wu in Hong Kong; Editing by Edmund
Klamann and Angus MacSwan)