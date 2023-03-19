Global central banks open daily dollar taps to help banks

FRANKFURT, March 19 (Reuters) - The world's top central
banks said on Sunday they would start offering daily loans in
dollars to their banks to avert stress in the funding market
after the emergency rescue of Swiss giant Credit Suisse Group AG
.
Trouble at Credit Suisse - one of the world's largest banks
- sent shock waves through global markets last week, raising
fears of a new financial crisis and threatening to derail
central bankers' efforts to tackle high inflation.
The coordinated move announced on Sunday, reminiscent of the
global financial crisis of more than a decade ago, will see the
Federal Reserve and the central banks of the euro zone, Britain,
Japan and Canada offer seven-day dollar loans to their banks
starting on Monday.
This signals the depth of concern central bankers have over
the recent turmoil in the financial system on both sides of the
Atlantic, with Credit Suisse coming under market pressure last
week after the collapse of two U.S. banks.
"To improve the swap lines' effectiveness in providing U.S.
dollar funding, the central banks currently offering U.S. dollar
operations have agreed to increase the frequency of 7-day
maturity operations from weekly to daily," the central banks
said in a joint statement.
The daily auctions will be held at least through the end of
April.
Existing weekly auctions in dollars at the Bank of Japan and
the ECB have been barely used of late.
But Credit Suisse found itself in dire need of U.S. dollars
last week until it was thrown a 50 billion-franc lifeline by its
own central bank.
At least two major banks in Europe are examining scenarios
of contagion possibly spreading in the region's banking sector
and looking to the Fed and the ECB to step in with stronger
signals of support, two senior executives with knowledge of the
deliberations told Reuters.
The Fed and the BoE are due to hold policy meetings this
week, when they will have to strike a difficult balance between
their fight against inflation and worries about financial
turmoil.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect both banks to raise rates
by 25 basis points each.
The ECB raised interest rates by half a percentage point
last week but ECB President Christine Lagarde said any further
move will depend on incoming data about the economy and
financial markets.
(Reporting by Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt and Dan Burns in
New York
