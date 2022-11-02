Hong Kong hardsells 'China advantage' to global banks to revive hub image

HONG KONG, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader John Lee
on Wednesday pitched the city's connection with China in an
address to some of the world's top financial executives, as he
strives to rebuild the Chinese territory's COVID-hit image as a
major financial hub.
Chief Executive Lee told the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's
Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit that the city would
continue working towards lifting COVID-19 restrictions.
The conference is the biggest corporate event in Hong Kong,
since it shut its borders in 2020 and put in place rolling
restrictions to combat the pandemic. Those measures have badly
hit the economy and have resulted in an exodus of talent.
Some of the world's biggest banking bosses, including
Goldman Sachs' David Solomon and Morgan Stanley's
James Gorman, are in Hong Kong for the first time in almost
three years for the summit.
For foreign financial firms operating in China and Hong
Kong, the summit comes as they navigate tensions between the
United States and China. A depleting pool of talent in Hong
Kong, often described as "Asia's world city" is also creating a
major challenge.
"Hong Kong remains the only place in the world where the
global advantage and the China advantage come together in a
single city," Lee told roughly 250 summit participants, mostly
comprising of local financial executives.
"This unique convergence makes Hong Kong the irreplaceable
connection between the mainland and the rest of the world."
Eddie Yue, chief executive of the city's de-facto central
bank Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), said the reopening of
Hong Kong brings exciting growth opportunities to talents and
financial institutions around the world.
Besides stringent COVID restrictions, Hong Kong's outlook as
a premier financial centre has also been clouded by
anti-government protests in 2019 and the imposition of a
sweeping national security law a year later.
Lee said that Hong Kong was working to attract top talent to
offset a major brain drain seen in the past three years due to
the pandemic rules.
"As have many other major cities worldwide, Hong Kong has
been through ups and downs over the years but our resilience
remains remarkably unmatched," he told the summit.
FINANCIAL CENTRE
Global financial institutions have for long betted on Hong
Kong as a gateway to China, to tap into the world's
second-largest economy and its trillions of dollars worth of
financial markets.
Foreign banks including Goldman, Morgan Stanley, HSBC and
Standard Chartered also have significant onshore presence in
China.
Hong Kong was a "very, very important" financial centre for
China, China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) Vice
Chairman Fang Xinghai told the summit.
Authorities, he said, were keen for more international
companies to list in Hong Kong to grow the city's capital market
activities.
Hong Kong's new share listings are worth $10.77 billion so
far in 2022, the lowest level since 2017, compared with $37.7
billion at the same time last year, according to Refinitiv
figures.
Global investors are grappling with several challenges this
year, with the Russia-Ukraine war, rising inflation, soaring
energy prices and tightening interest rates all hammering risk
appetite.
Goldman Sach's Solomon told the summit it could take up to
six quarters for the world to 'rebalance' after a period of
uncertainty.
"There's still a significant amount of uncertainty as we get
into 2023," he said. "My expectation is that equilibrium will
come more into balance in the coming quarters."
Michael Chae, Blackstone's chief financial officer,
said that the geopolitical situation playing out between major
economies was a growing risk facing the world.
"What keeps me up is the possibility of rising tensions
around the world that could lead to serious threats to
instability," he said.
Morgan Stanley's Gorman said that the biggest risk the world
currently faced was the high level of inflation.
Meanwhile, UBS Group Chairman Colm Kelleher said
that the bank keenly awaited the next step in China's management
of the pandemic which is considered the strictest in the world.
As part of its zero-COVID strategy, China has continued to
impose lockdowns, even for a small number of positive cases,
even as the rest of the world has shifted towards easing nearly
all restrictions.
"We are waiting for zero COVID and the opening up of China
to see what will happen," he said.
(Reporting by Selena Li, Kane Wu, Xie Yu, Summer Zhen in Hong
Kong and Samuel Shen in Shanghai; Writing by Scott Murdoch;
Editing by Himani Sarkar, Shri Navaratnam and Ana Nicolaci da
Costa)