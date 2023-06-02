Ignatius Liu and Cathy Lok join UBS as Financial Advisors in Houston, TX

UBS today announced that Financial Advisors Ignatius (Iggy) Liu and Cathy Lok have joined the firm in Houston, Texas, based in The Woodlands office. Their team, AWIS Investment Group, also includes Senior Client Associate Sandra Cooper. Together they focus on helping business owners and families navigate through various business cycles, including venturing into new enterprises, expanding operations, and transitioning into the legacy phase.

“On behalf of UBS, we’re excited to welcome Iggy, Cathy, and Sandra to the firm,” said Craig Vandegrift, Houston Market Director at UBS Private Wealth Management. “Their industry experience and dedication to clients will be a great addition to our business, and we look forward to having them help us continue to expand our client offering in this key market.”

With nearly two decades of investment and advisory experience, Iggy Liu joins UBS as Financial Advisor and co-founder of AWIS Investment Group. As a Senior Portfolio Manager, he oversees selection of securities, portfolio construction, trading and monitoring of clients’ portfolios. His extensive background allows him to advise individuals, business owners, families, and corporate executives on their unique wealth management needs, including private business advisory, asset allocation strategies, concentrated stock management, option strategies, corporate cash management, and equity, fixed income and alternative investments.

As a Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA) and a Financial Risk Manager (FRM), Iggy helps clients navigate complex financial landscapes in business transition and risk management as well as structuring complex lending solutions for business owners and executives in need of liquidity management. Prior to joining UBS, he worked as a private wealth advisor at Wells Fargo, an institutional manager at Morgan Stanley Asia, an investment advisor and trader at Citigroup, and a quantitative portfolio manager at a boutique hedge fund. Iggy holds bachelor’s degrees in aerospace engineering and mathematics from the University of Texas at Austin. He also earned a master’s degree in Statistical Finance from Columbia University in New York.

Cathy Lok also joins the firm as a Financial Advisor with nearly three decades of industry experience. As co-founder of AWIS Investment Group, she specializes in providing clients with guidance on new ventures, operational expansion and seamless transition into the legacy phase. Cathy’s extensive background, particularly in serving large and complex families, both domestically and internationally, equips her with a comprehensive understanding of the financial needs specific to business owners, professionals and executive families.

Within the team, Cathy oversees banking operations, asset protection, fixed income management and cash management for client families. Driven by an unwavering commitment to surpassing clients' banking and asset objectives, her impeccable client servicing mindset ensures that client expectations are consistently exceeded. Prior to UBS, Cathy worked as a financial advisor and banker at the Wells Fargo Houston Office. She holds a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Sandy Cooper joins UBS with nearly 40 years of experience working in the financial services industry. In her role as a Senior Client Associate, she assumes a vital position as a relationship and marketing associate for the team, managing various banking and operational aspects for client families, as well as coordinating market insight events, knowledge sharing sessions, and social gatherings for both clients and prospective families. Prior to joining UBS, Sandy worked as a private wealth associate, banker associate, and assistant banking manager at Wells Fargo and its predecessors. Additionally, her experience as an owner and business manager in various enterprises uniquely positions her to connect with private business owners.

