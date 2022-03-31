Log in
    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
London court blocks planned forex class action against big banks

03/31/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: General view of London

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - A proposed multi-billion pound claim brought by thousands of asset managers, pension funds and financial institutions against major banks over alleged foreign exchange (forex) rigging has been blocked by a London court.

London's Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT), which had been considering the case against JPMorgan, Citigroup, Barclays, UBS and NatWest since last July, ruled on Thursday the case was not suitable to proceed as a U.S.-style, opt-out class action.

The European Commission paved the way for the proposed lawsuit by fining banks more than 1 billion euros ($1.11 billion) in 2019 over two forex cartels, dubbed "Essex Express" and "Three Way Banana Split," between 2007 and 2013.

Michael O'Higgins, the former chairman of British watchdog The Pensions Regulator, and Phillip Evans, a former inquiry chair at the Competition Markets Authority, had been vying to lead a class action on behalf of financial claimants.

O'Higgins said his team was reviewing its options.

"This decision is extremely disappointing, because this claim is exactly the sort of claim that opt-out proceedings were introduced to facilitate in order to provide access to justice to all entities affected by the illegal behavior of cartelists," he said.

"We are reviewing our options to decide how to move forward in a way that best serves the class that we seek to represent."

A representative for JPMorgan welcomed the news, saying the tribunal had "acknowledged the clear weaknesses in the applicants' cases." Others were not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 0.9021 euros) (Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC -1.44% 149.26 Delayed Quote.-19.02%
CITIGROUP INC. -2.04% 53.817 Delayed Quote.-8.98%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -1.96% 137.7347 Delayed Quote.-10.84%
NATWEST GROUP PLC -1.23% 216.6 Delayed Quote.-2.84%
UBS GROUP AG 0.67% 18.145 Delayed Quote.9.77%
Financials
Sales 2022 32 622 M 35 331 M 35 331 M
Net income 2022 6 459 M 6 995 M 6 995 M
Net cash 2022 37 962 M 41 115 M 41 115 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,41x
Yield 2022 2,68%
Capitalization 61 686 M 66 985 M 66 810 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 71 385
Free-Float 91,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 18,03 CHF
Average target price 21,01 CHF
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph A. J. G. Hamers Group Chief Executive Officer
Kirt Gardner Group Chief Financial Officer
Axel A. Weber Chairman
Mike Dargan Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sabine Keller-Busse Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBS GROUP AG9.77%66 368
BLACKROCK, INC.-15.09%118 192
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-5.90%90 489
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-10.74%41 840
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-9.28%35 991
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.-21.18%34 878