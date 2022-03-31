London court blocks planned forex class action against big banks

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - A proposed multi-billion pound
claim brought by thousands of asset managers, pension funds and
financial institutions against major banks over alleged foreign
exchange (forex) rigging has been blocked by a London court.
London's Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT), which had been
considering the case against JPMorgan, Citigroup,
Barclays, UBS and NatWest since last
July, ruled on Thursday the case was not suitable to proceed as
a U.S.-style, opt-out class action.
The European Commission paved the way for the proposed
lawsuit by fining banks more than 1 billion euros ($1.11
billion) in 2019 over two forex cartels, dubbed "Essex Express"
and "Three Way Banana Split," between 2007 and 2013.
Michael O'Higgins, the former chairman of British watchdog
The Pensions Regulator, and Phillip Evans, a former inquiry
chair at the Competition Markets Authority, had been vying to
lead a class action on behalf of financial claimants.
O'Higgins said his team was reviewing its options.
"This decision is extremely disappointing, because this
claim is exactly the sort of claim that opt-out proceedings were
introduced to facilitate in order to provide access to justice
to all entities affected by the illegal behavior of
cartelists," he said.
"We are reviewing our options to decide how to move forward
in a way that best serves the class that we seek to represent."
A representative for JPMorgan welcomed the news, saying the
tribunal had "acknowledged the clear weaknesses in the
applicants' cases." Others were not immediately available for
comment.
($1 = 0.9021 euros)
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; editing by David Evans)