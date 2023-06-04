MOVES-UBS names Christian Wolf as new head of Southeast Asia M&A -memo

SINGAPORE, June 4 (Reuters) - UBS Group AG has appointed Christian Wolf as its Head of Southeast Asia M&A , according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Sunday.

The move comes as UBS is aligning its resources in Southeast Asia following its takeover of Credit Suisse.

Wolf will work closely with UBS' Head of North Asia M&A, Jun Luo, and with country and sector bankers in Southeast Asia in jointly developing the Swiss bank's strategy for Asia M&A, according to the memo.

A UBS spokesperson confirmed the content of the memo.

UBS is acquiring Credit Suisse as part of a Swiss government-orchestrated rescue backed by as much as 250 billion Swiss francs ($275.15 billion) of state support after recent banking sector turmoil brought the country's No. 2 lender to the brink of collapse.

Wolf, who has been based in UBS' Singapore office since 2009, replaces Axel Granger, who in March was appointed co-head of UBS' Asia tech investment banking team.

Wolf will continue to lead the bank's Southeast Asia Global Industries Group (GIG) sector team until a permanent succession arrangement is announced, according to the memo.

Wolf previously was UBS' Head of Corporate Finance for Southeast Asia, Co-Head of Asia for Infrastructure and Power before heading the GIG sector since 2020 for Southeast Asia and India, the memo showed. ($1 = 0.9086 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui in Singapore and Kane Wu in Hong Kong; Editing by Susan Fenton)