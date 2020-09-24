Mexican Inflation Held Above Target in Early September

By Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY--Mexican consumer prices rose moderately in early September, leaving the annual inflation rate above the central bank's target as policy makers meet to decide their next interest-rate decision.

The consumer price index rose 0.16% in the first two weeks of the month, nudging annual inflation up to 4.10% from 4.05% at the end of August, the National Statistics Institute said Thursday.

Core CPI, which excludes energy and agricultural products, rose 0.17% and was up 3.99% from a year before, little changed from 3.97% at the end of August.

With inflation above the Bank of Mexico's 3% target, the central bank is widely expected to slow the pace of its monetary easing and cut its overnight interest-rate target by a quarter percentage point to 4.25% at its meeting Thursday, following five consecutive half-point reductions.

In its most-recent quarterly report, the central bank raised its inflation projections for the remainder of this year and early 2021, but still expects inflation to return to the target in the fourth quarter of next year.

"We think the ongoing increase in inflation warrants a more cautious monetary stance," analysts at UBS said in a report. And while a pause is possible after Thursday, "we think the board will be very careful to leave all its policy options open and will refrain from signaling the end of the easing cycle," they added.

