Disney, Trian Blitz Shareholders for Votes in Last Stretch of Proxy Fight

Neuberger Berman supports Trian's slate, citing the company's succession woes. Others are backing Disney CEO Bob Iger.

Home Depot Buys Roofing Distributor in $18 Billion Deal

The retailer said it would acquire SRS Distribution in a deal with a value of $18.25 billion, which includes assumed debt.

First Medicare Health Plans to Start Paying for Weight-Loss Drug Wegovy

The first major U.S. health insurers have agreed to start paying for the popular anti-obesity drug Wegovy for certain people on Medicare with heart-related conditions.

AMC Tumbles After Stock Sale Announced. The Box Office Downturn Is Biting.

The movie-theater chain says it will sell up to $250 million of stock through an at-the-market offering.

Spotify to Add New Features for Universal Music Artists

As part of an expanded partnership, Spotify Technology will introduce new features that will help Universal Music artists promote new releases and better engage with their fans.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Posts Higher 2Q Sales, Narrows Earnings Guidance

The pharmacy chain posted adjusted earnings of $1.20 a share, compared with analysts' expectations of 82 cents a share.

Super Micro's AI Boom Carries a Big Price Tag

The maker of Nvidia-based AI servers has a hot hand, but a high-cost business model leaves the stock looking overheated.

UBS CEO Ermotti to Steer Credit Suisse Integration

UBS said said Sergio Ermotti is set to stay as chief executive officer to see through the integration of Credit Suisse, and sought to address concerns about its size and potential needs for tighter regulation.

Fisker Slashes Prices on 2023 EV Models in Affordability Bid

Fisker is cutting the suggested prices for some of its 2023 model-year vehicles in a bid to drum up demand for its cars as the startup struggles for cash.

Schlumberger to Invest Nearly $400 Million in Carbon-Capture Venture

Schlumberger will pay almost $400 million to acquire 80% of carbon-capture company Aker Carbon Capture, creating a combined carbon-capture-focused venture.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-28-24 1515ET