FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Sentenced to 25 Years

The sentence for crimes connected to the collapse of the FTX crypto exchange caps the meteoric rise and fall of the onetime crypto king.

BlackRock's Murry Gerber Seeks to Remain as Independent Board Director for Another Year

Gerber would remain in the position for an additional year during the close and initial integration of BlackRock's acquisition of Global Infrastructure Partners, Blackrock said.

Where Are This Year's Tax Refunds Going? Right Into a Debt Hole.

With credit-card debt at record levels and more households falling behind on loans, tax refunds are helping people make ends meet.

Bonds Got Relabeled. Now Millions of Americans Get Higher Electric Bills.

After Bloomberg reclassified certain utility bonds, borrowing costs rose.

Trafigura to Pay $127 Million to Settle U.S. Bribery Charges

Swiss commodity trading company Trafigura has settled U.S. charges that it bribed Brazilian officials to secure business with the country's state-owned oil company.

UBS CEO Ermotti to Steer Credit Suisse Integration

UBS said said Sergio Ermotti is set to stay as chief executive officer to see through the integration of Credit Suisse, and sought to address concerns about its size and potential needs for tighter regulation.

Fortune Favors Early Movers in America's Property Crunch

Investors who are willing to buy buildings when everyone else is running scared typically get the biggest rewards.

Three Fed interest-rate cuts this year? Yes, top banking economists say.

Top economists at big U.S. banks predict the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates three times this year - with the first reduction in June - even though inflation is unlikely to slow much further in 2024.

Hunter Point Collects $3.3 Billion to Buy Stakes in Private Capital Firms

The firm founded by private-equity veterans Bennett Goodman and Avi Kalichstein has raised one of the largest first-time funds dedicated to acquiring stakes in private-fund managers.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on the Baltimore bridge collapse, Canada's recent surge in immigration, the rising U.S. housing supply, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-29-24 0015ET