UBS GROUP AG

UBS GROUP AG

Oil gains with supply constraints in focus after Saudi cuts

01/07/2021 | 04:43am EST
FILE PHOTO: Oil pours out of a spout from Edwin Drake's original 1859 well that launched the modern petroleum industry at the Drake Well Museum and Park in Titusville, Pennsylvania

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Thursday after a fall in U.S. stockpiles added further support following the unilateral decision by Saudi Arabia to cut output over the next two months.

Brent crude was up 20 cents, or 0.4%, at $54.50 a barrel at 0925 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 33 cents, or 0.7% to $50.96.

Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, said it would voluntarily cut 1 million barrels per day (bpd) of output in February and March, after OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers, including Russia, met earlier this week.

"WTI crude seems poised to rise higher as the Biden administration will clamp down on U.S. crude production, the Saudis tentatively alleviated oversupply concerns with their 1-million bpd cut present, and as the dollar's days seem numbered," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

A lower dollar, which makes oil cheaper because the commodity is mostly traded using the greenback, is also supporting prices, analysts said.

U.S. crude stocks dropped and fuel inventories rose, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. [EIA/S]

Crude inventories were down by 8 million barrels in the week to Jan. 1 to 485.5 million barrels, against a Reuters poll showing analysts expected a 2.1 million-barrel decline.

The drop in crude stocks is a typical year-end occurrence as energy companies take oil out of storage to avoid tax bills.

UBS raised its forecast for Brent oil prices to $60 per barrel by mid-year, citing the Saudi output decision.

"The Kingdom's preemptive move suggests to us a desire to defend prices and support the oil market amid demand concerns due to extended mobility restrictions in Europe," UBS said.

"But if demand falls to a lesser extent, the Saudi move would also help to accelerate the process of reducing oil inventories."

(Reporting by Noah Browning and Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Tom Hogue and Mark Potter)

By Noah Browning


© Reuters 2021
