Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  UBS Group AG    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 02/02 05:44:58 am
13.215 CHF   +1.11%
02:27aOil prices extend rally as producers restrain output
RE
02/01Buying into 'poor man's gold', Chinese investors jump on silver
RE
02/01UBS : Spencer Cox Joins UBS as a Financial Advisor in Iowa
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oil prices extend rally as producers restrain output

02/02/2021 | 05:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Crude oil storage tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at the Cushing oil hub

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices rose more than 1% on Tuesday after major crude producers showed they were reining in output roughly in line with their commitments, extending gains in a market thrown out of kilter by weak demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

Brent crude was up 77 cents, or 1.4%, at $57.12 a barrel by 0950 GMT, its third straight day of gains. U.S. oil gained 82 cents, or 1.5%, to $54.37. Both contracts rose more than 2% in the previous session.

OPEC crude production rose for a seventh month in January but the increase was smaller than expected, a Reuters survey found.

Also, voluntary cuts of 1 million bpd by OPEC's de facto leader, Saudi Arabia, are set to be implemented from the beginning of February though March.

"With OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) endeavouring to keep global oil production below demand, we expect petroleum inventories to keep falling," UBS said in a note.

"With inventories starting to drop in 2H20, the structure of the futures curve has shifted to become downward sloped. This is attracting investors."

The investment bank forecast Brent would reach $63 a barrel by the second half of this year and $65 by the first quarter of 2022.

Russian output increased in January but in line with the agreement on reducing production, while in Kazakhstan oil volume fell for the month.

However, energy giant BP flagged a difficult start to 2021 amid declining product demand, noting that January retail volumes were down by around 20% year on year, compared with a decline of 11% in the fourth quarter.

Oil demand is nevertheless expected to recover in 2021, BP said, with global inventories expected to return to their five-year average by the middle of the year.

Helping to support prices, a severe blizzard hitting a large area of the northeastern United States is pushing up demand for heating fuel.

(Reporting by Noah Browning and Aaron Sheldrick; editing by David Evans)

By Noah Browning


© Reuters 2021
All news about UBS GROUP AG
02:27aOil prices extend rally as producers restrain output
RE
02/01Buying into 'poor man's gold', Chinese investors jump on silver
RE
02/01UBS : Spencer Cox Joins UBS as a Financial Advisor in Iowa
BU
02/01Russia's Segezha targets $400-500 mln in Moscow IPO -sources
RE
02/01AXIS CAPITAL : UBS Adjusts Price Target on Axis Capital Holdings to $59 From $60..
MT
02/01PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL : UBS Adjusts Price Target on Principal Financial Group to $..
MT
02/01VALE S A : UBS Adjusts Vale's Price Target to $20 From $19, Reiterates Buy Ratin..
MT
02/01MARSH & MCLENNAN : UBS Adjusts Price Target on Marsh & McLennan to $133 From $13..
MT
02/01UBS Adjusts Cemex's Price Target to $7.50 From $5.70, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
02/01AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : UBS Adjusts Ameriprise Financial's Price Target to $232 F..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 28 868 M 32 183 M 32 183 M
Net income 2020 5 242 M 5 843 M 5 843 M
Net cash 2020 7 609 M 8 483 M 8 483 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,22x
Yield 2020 2,80%
Capitalization 46 419 M 51 831 M 51 749 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,34x
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 71 230
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart UBS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
UBS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 14,93 CHF
Last Close Price 13,07 CHF
Spread / Highest target 29,4%
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ralph A. J. G. Hamers Group Chief Executive Officer
Axel A. Weber Chairman
Sabine Keller-Busse Group Chief Operating Officer
Kirt Gardner Group Chief Financial Officer
Mike Dargan Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBS GROUP AG4.81%51 831
BLACKROCK, INC.-1.16%108 782
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-4.64%35 887
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.3.36%35 589
STATE STREET CORPORATION-3.48%24 809
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.3.35%23 458
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ