    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
Oil trades at multi-year highs on demand expectations

06/15/2021 | 09:37am EDT
An employee demonstrates a sample of crude oil in the Irkutsk Oil Company-owned Yarakta Oil Field in Irkutsk Region

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices reached their highest in more than two years on Tuesday, buoyed by expectations demand will recover rapidly in the second half of 2021.

Brent crude rose 78 cents, or 1.1%, at $73.64 a barrel by 1311 GMT, the highest since late April 2019. U.S. oil gained 88 cents, or 1.2%, to $71.76 a barrel, a 32-month high.

"With supply growth lagging demand growth in the near term, faster falling oil inventories are supporting oil prices," UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.

He said comments on Tuesday from some of the world's top oil traders added to the bullish mood.

The head of trading house Vitol sees oil prices moving between $70-$80 a barrel this year as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied producers (OPEC+) are predicted to maintain supply discipline.

"We have had those stock draws for a couple months, the market is heading in the right direction," Russell Hardy told the FT Commodities Global Summit.

CEO of Trafigura Jeremy Weir told the same event there was a good chance prices could reach $100 a barrel because of falling reserves before the world reaches peak oil demand.

OPEC+ producers have been gradually relaxing record output curbs in recent months.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect U.S. crude stocks to have fallen for a fourth week in a row by about 3 million barrels. Official figures from the Energy Information Administration are due to be released on Wednesday.

Investors and traders are also watching the outcome of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that starts later on Tuesday for signals on when it will start to scale back monetary stimulus.

The Fed is getting ready to debate how and when to start tapering a massive asset-purchase programme that helped to support the U.S. economy during the pandemic.

(Additional reporting by Aaron Sheldrick in Tokyo. Editing by Jane Merriman and Barbara Lewis)

By Ahmad Ghaddar


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 29 697 M 32 981 M 32 981 M
Net income 2021 4 597 M 5 106 M 5 106 M
Net cash 2021 1 522 M 1 690 M 1 690 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 2,45%
Capitalization 51 491 M 57 269 M 57 186 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,68x
EV / Sales 2022 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 71 779
Free-Float 91,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 16,16 CHF
Last Close Price 14,62 CHF
Spread / Highest target 36,8%
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,1%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ralph A. J. G. Hamers Group Chief Executive Officer
Kirt Gardner Group Chief Financial Officer
Axel A. Weber Chairman
Mike Dargan Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sabine Keller-Busse Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBS GROUP AG17.20%57 269
BLACKROCK, INC.21.52%133 732
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.14.42%75 008
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.28.11%43 699
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)16.97%43 459
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.31.02%29 512