Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. UBS Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PRESS RELEASE : Golding Capital Partners GmbH: Golding hires impact investing team

05/05/2021 | 04:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP-News: Golding Capital Partners GmbH / Key word(s): Funds/Personnel 
Golding Capital Partners GmbH: Golding hires impact investing team 
2021-05-05 / 10:22 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
PRESS RELEASE 
 
Golding hires impact investing team 
Munich, 5. May 2021 - Golding Capital Partners is expanding into impact investing and has hired an experienced team of 
impact investors. Andreas Nilsson and Nina Freudenberg joined the Golding investment team in March as Head of Impact 
and Director respectively. The duo previously founded Sonanz in 2015 as a boutique fund manager for impact investments 
in private equity. Golding intends to launch its first global impact private equity product for institutional investors 
in the second half of 2021. 
"We are delighted to have attracted Andreas and Nina to our team. Sonanz was one of the pioneers of impact investing 
with a bold vision that is now ready to scale. Alongside the team's deep impact investing expertise and many years of 
experience, they also have the specialist knowledge and understanding required for this field. We have been tracking 
the impact investing sector for many years now and our next step will take us well beyond ESG; we intend to make a 
positive, quantifiable contribution towards solving society's greatest challenges without compromising on returns", 
explains Founder and Managing Director Jeremy Golding. 
When the two impact investors founded Sonanz in 2015, they aimed to offer investors new opportunities to invest in 
business solutions to social and environmental problems. With German and Scandinavian investors, such as SEB and the H& 
M Foundation, their first fund demonstrated the potential of a thematic sustainability strategy. It will serve as a 
blueprint for the planned impact fund from Golding, which will be based on this approach. 
"The coming decades will be defined by an increasing climate awareness. It will change both consumer behaviour and 
production processes radically", explains Andreas Nilsson. "As investors, we want to counteract the climate crisis and 
intend to invest along two themes. Firstly, we will focus on new technologies, developed in Europe and North America, 
which reduce greenhouse gas emissions and resource consumption. The second theme centres around transformative business 
models for essential products and services aimed explicitly at 'emerging consumers'. It is important that countries in 
emerging markets that strive for greater prosperity for their populations achieve growth decoupled from greenhouse gas 
emissions. These fast-growing economies should not repeat the mistakes made by industrialised countries." 
The intention is to structure the first Golding impact fund as a private equity fund of funds with clearly defined 
sustainable investment objectives. It will have a global approach and invest in a diversified portfolio of growth 
capital funds in the sectors ecotech, sustainable food and agriculture, as well as financial services. The decision to 
launch an impact investing strategy is a direct consequence of the continuous development of Golding's ESG strategy, 
which is already an integral part of investment decisions across all asset classes. 
Before founding Sonanz, Andreas Nilsson was a private equity investor for 25 years, primarily at EQT and UBS. The 
native Swede holds a PhD in social finance ("Financing of Nonprofits and Social Enterprises") from Stockholm School of 
Economics and spent two years as a visiting fellow at Harvard Business School. Prior to Sonanz, Nina Freudenberg worked 
for a private equity firm in Bangladesh. She began her career as a management consultant with the Boston Consulting 
Group in Munich. She holds an MSc in international health policy from the London School of Economics and Political 
Science and a BSc in European Public Health from Maastricht University. 
About Golding Capital Partners GmbH 
Golding Capital Partners GmbH is one of the leading independent asset managers for private equity, private debt and 
infrastructure in Europe. With a team of over 120 professionals at its offices in Munich, Luxembourg, London, New York 
and Tokyo, Golding Capital Partners helps institutional investors to develop their investment strategy and manages over 
EUR10 billion in assets. Its more than 200 institutional investors include insurance companies, pension funds, 
foundations and family offices as well as banks, savings banks and cooperative banks. Golding became a signatory of the 
United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) in 2013. 
Further information: 
Golding Capital Partners GmbH 
Susanne Stolzenburg 
Manager Marketing & Communication 
T +49 (0)89 419 997 553 
stolzenburg@goldingcapital.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-05-05 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1192423 2021-05-05

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1192423&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 05, 2021 04:23 ET (08:23 GMT)

All news about UBS GROUP AG
05/04Energy Up On Inflation Bets, Rotation Out Of Tech -- Energy Roundup
DJ
05/04DEUTSCHE BANK  : Working from home 'doesn't work for those who want to hustle' -..
RE
05/04YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA  : UBS Adjusts YPF Sociedad Anonima PT to $2.90 From $4, Ma..
MT
05/04ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS  : UBS Adjusts Illinois Tool Works PT to $256 From $236, Mai..
MT
05/04TEREX  : UBS Adjusts Terex PT to $65 From $60, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
05/04UNITED RENTALS  : UBS Adjusts United Rentals PT to $335 From $250, Maintains Neu..
MT
05/04PAGSEGURO DIGITAL  : UBS Adjusts PagSeguro Digital PT to $65 From $68, Maintains..
MT
05/04CATERPILLAR  : UBS Adjusts Caterpillar PT to $230 From $194, Maintains Neutral R..
MT
05/04CABOT  : UBS Adjusts Cabot PT to $67 From $61, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
05/04AGCO  : UBS Adjusts AGCO Price Target to $152 From $128, Maintains Neutral Ratin..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 29 721 M 32 488 M 32 488 M
Net income 2021 4 653 M 5 086 M 5 086 M
Net cash 2021 1 522 M 1 664 M 1 664 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,86x
Yield 2021 2,64%
Capitalization 48 003 M 52 566 M 52 472 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,56x
EV / Sales 2022 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 71 779
Free-Float 90,4%
Chart UBS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
UBS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 15,95 CHF
Last Close Price 13,63 CHF
Spread / Highest target 46,8%
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ralph A. J. G. Hamers Group Chief Executive Officer
Kirt Gardner Group Chief Financial Officer
Axel A. Weber Chairman
Mike Dargan Chief Information Officer
Sabine Keller-Busse Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBS GROUP AG9.26%52 566
BLACKROCK, INC.14.42%126 022
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.6.65%69 181
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)18.36%43 975
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.20.68%41 444
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.32.69%29 911
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ