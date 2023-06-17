Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. UBS Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:06 2023-06-16 am EDT
18.25 CHF   -0.03%
05:25a'Prospects for UBS are better than ever' - CEO Ermotti
RE
06/16Major banks cut China 2023 GDP forecasts as recovery falters
RE
06/15Art Basel draws surge in Asian collectors
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

'Prospects for UBS are better than ever' - CEO Ermotti

06/17/2023 | 05:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
UBS Group AG news conference in Zurich

ZURICH, June 17 (Reuters) - UBS's Chief Executive sought to reassure Switzerland on Saturday over its new banking giant, created by the Swiss bank's historic takeover of former rival Credit Suisse.

"The prospects for UBS are better than ever," Sergio Ermotti wrote in an opinion piece published in the Swiss paper Tages-Anzeiger. "This also applies to the future of the Swiss financial centre and its important role in the Swiss economy."

Ermotti, who returned to the bank as Chief Executive in a surprise move shortly after the government orchestrated rescue of Credit Suisse was announced, addressed public concern over the size of the combined bank.

He said "there is no doubt that UBS is a large bank," but that the company's business model also contributes to creating wealth for Switzerland.

With the official closing of the deal having taken place on Monday, details of how the two banks, with a combined balance sheet of $1.6 trillion and a workforce of 120,000, will be integrated remain sparse.

"The question of what will happen to Credit Suisse's Swiss business also needs to be well thought through," he said.

(Reporting by Noele Illien, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SWISS RE LTD 0.07% 88.32 Delayed Quote.2.13%
UBS GROUP AG -0.03% 18.25 Delayed Quote.6.07%
All news about UBS GROUP AG
05:25a'Prospects for UBS are better than ever' - CEO Ermotti
RE
06/16Major banks cut China 2023 GDP forecasts as recovery falters
RE
06/15Art Basel draws surge in Asian collectors
RE
06/15Odey scandal prompts Wall Street rethink on how to vet hedge funds
RE
06/14Swiss Parliament Forms Special Commission to Investigate UBS' Rescue of Credit Suisse
MT
06/14UBS Ends Relationship with Odey Asset Management Amid Sexual Misconduct Claims
MT
06/14Sector Update: Financial Stocks Lower in Late Afternoon Trading
MT
06/14UBS Ends Relationship With Odey Asset Management
MT
06/14UBS Announces Call Settlement Amounts for three ETNs
BU
06/14UBS AG Reportedly Cuts Ties With Odey Asset Management Following JPMorgan, Morgan Stanl..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UBS GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 33 771 M 37 802 M 37 802 M
Net income 2023 33 683 M 37 704 M 37 704 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 1,78x
Yield 2023 2,86%
Capitalization 54 563 M 61 076 M 61 076 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,62x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 73 814
Free-Float 86,3%
Chart UBS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
UBS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 18,25 CHF
Average target price 22,11 CHF
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sergio P. Ermotti Chief Executive Officer
Sarah M. Youngwood Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Colm Kelleher Chairman
Mike Dargan Group Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Markus Ronner Group Chief Compliance & Governance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBS GROUP AG6.07%61 076
BLACKROCK, INC.-0.83%105 250
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.3.99%54 943
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.21.32%43 735
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-1.91%35 235
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.4.38%33 858
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer