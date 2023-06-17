'Prospects for UBS are better than ever' - CEO Ermotti

ZURICH, June 17 (Reuters) - UBS's Chief
Executive sought to reassure Switzerland on Saturday over its
new banking giant, created by the Swiss bank's historic takeover
of former rival Credit Suisse.
"The prospects for UBS are better than ever," Sergio Ermotti
wrote in an opinion piece published in the Swiss paper
Tages-Anzeiger. "This also applies to the future of the Swiss
financial centre and its important role in the Swiss economy."
Ermotti, who returned to the bank as Chief Executive in a
surprise move shortly after the government orchestrated rescue
of Credit Suisse was announced, addressed public concern over
the size of the combined bank.
He said "there is no doubt that UBS is a large bank," but
that the company's business model also contributes to creating
wealth for Switzerland.
With the official closing of the deal having taken place on
Monday, details of how the two banks, with a combined balance
sheet of $1.6 trillion and a workforce of 120,000, will be
integrated remain sparse.
"The question of what will happen to Credit Suisse's Swiss
business also needs to be well thought through," he said.
