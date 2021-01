Redemption of UBS AG Tier 2 Subordinated Notes Due 2026 (ISIN : CH0236733827)

Regulatory News:

UBS (NYSE:UBS) (SWX:UBSN) announced its intention to redeem all of its outstanding EUR 2bn tier 2 subordinated notes due 2026 with ISIN CH0236733827 (the "Tier 2 instrument") on 12 February 2021, the first optional redemption date. The Tier 2 instrument was issued by UBS AG on 13 February 2014 and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210104005350/en/

CONTACT:

UBS Group AG and UBS AG

Investor contact

Switzerland: +41-44-234 41 00

Media contact

Switzerland: +41-44-234 85 00

UK: +44-207-567 47 14

Americas: +1-212-882 58 57

APAC: +852-297-1 82 00

www.ubs.com/media

SOURCE: UBS Copyright Business Wire 2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-21 0100ET