UBS Group AG

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Redemption of UBS Group AG additional tier 1 instrument (ISIN : CH0317921697)

02/10/2021 | 12:15pm EST
Regulatory News:

UBS (NYSE:UBS) (SWX:UBSN) announced its intention to redeem the total outstanding USD 1.5bn additional tier 1 instrument with ISIN CH0317921697 (the "AT1 instrument") on 22 March 2021, the first call date. The AT1 instrument was issued by UBS Group AG on 21 March 2016 and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210210005745/en/ 

 
    CONTACT: UBS Group AG and UBS AG

Investor contact

Switzerland: +41-44-234 41 00

Media contact

Switzerland: +41-44-234 85 00

UK: +44-207-567 47 14

Americas: +1-212-882 58 58

APAC: +852-297-1 82 00

www.ubs.com/media 

 
    SOURCE: UBS Group AG 
Copyright Business Wire 2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-10-21 1215ET

Financials
Sales 2020 28 868 M 32 449 M 32 449 M
Net income 2020 5 242 M 5 892 M 5 892 M
Net cash 2020 7 609 M 8 553 M 8 553 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,65x
Yield 2020 2,67%
Capitalization 48 586 M 54 366 M 54 612 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,42x
EV / Sales 2021 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 71 551
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart UBS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
UBS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 14,93 CHF
Last Close Price 13,68 CHF
Spread / Highest target 23,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ralph A. J. G. Hamers Group Chief Executive Officer
Kirt Gardner Group Chief Financial Officer
Axel A. Weber Chairman
Mike Dargan Chief Information Officer
Sabine Keller-Busse Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBS GROUP AG9.70%54 366
BLACKROCK, INC.0.68%111 166
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.7.93%37 652
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-1.13%37 209
STATE STREET CORPORATION4.20%26 783
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.10.46%25 072
