Rich epiphany or virtue rewarded? :Mike Dolan

LONDON, June 3 (Reuters) - The notion that a devastating
pandemic made rich investors more introspective, warm-hearted
and willing to save the planet seems a bit fanciful - but some
surveys suggest that may be partly what happened.
Whether it's because they are swamped in gigantic windfall
savings even greater than before or that a new generation is
more attuned to green or sustainable investments is less than
clear.
Relatively young punters - depending on how you read the age
profile of reddit speculators or crypto enthusiasts - appear
just as happy to bet their spare cash on joke tokens or bombed
out stocks on Wall St. So surveys may not tell the whole story.
But an annual poll of 3,800 investors in 15 countries
conducted by UBS Global Wealth Management and released this week
found there was some sort of epiphany among respondents - all of
whom had more than $1 million in investable assets.
The survey showed 68% want to make more of a difference in
the world, nearly half plan to give more to charity, almost 60%
are more interested in investing sustainably and even 58% said
the pandemic made them "more spiritual".
Breaking it down, UBS claims these trends were largely
driven by a younger cohort and more women than men - with almost
80% of "younger" investors valuing making a difference in the
world versus 51% of those over 50. A narrow majority of women
polled plan to give more to charity versus only 42% of men.
"For now - investors are focused on something deeper: a
search for meaning, a sense of purpose and a desire to
contribute more to the world around them," UBS said of the
findings that it says counter predictions of another "roaring
Twenties" ahead.
Cynics could cast some doubt on all of it of course.
Some might reasonably argue that rick folk with more than a
million dollars to invest already have the luxury to think
laterally for a bit and give more.
Answers on "making a difference", "finding a purpose" or
becoming more "spiritual" could mean any numbers of things - and
not all of them necessarily good for the planet or society.
One answer does go some way to squaring the seemingly
righteous turn of the young wealthy in this survey with what
Amundi's investments chief Pascal Blanque dubbed on Thursday as
the "game-ification of investing" by crypto or online gamblers.
More than 80% of the UBS survey ticked the box that said
"The pandemic made me realise life is short" - perhaps a nod to
the serial YOLO investing memes that trumpet 'you only live
once'.
ESG TO SDG
A more positive take is that this reflects the evolving mega
trend in investments badged for environment, social and
governance (ESG) scores and greater willingness of younger
generations to use their investment decisions to tackle climate
change and inequality.
Willem Sels, HSBC's Global Chief Investment Officer for
Private Banking and Wealth Management, said the desire for more
sustainble investments is very clear from his business.
But he said that may be less about a change of hearts and
minds per se than identifying a huge growth opportunity in green
infrastructure and also being hyper aware of what companies are
going to be resilient to the shocks we've just seen.
"These sorts of investments just did better in the selloff
we saw last year," he said.
And that's hardly a sudden realisation - the trend being
well under way before the pandemic and merely catalysed by it if
anything. So much so that Bank of America's latest monthly funds
survey already has ESG investment as the 3rd most crowded trade.
Jefferies this week attempted to scale the global size of
the ESG investment universe to more than $100 trillion, by using
the assets under management of the more than 3000 signatories to
the United Nations' Principles for Responsible Investment. The
number of those signatories more than doubled in just five
years.
So what's next for the newly concerned rich?
The Jefferies report reckoned ESG scoring will soon just be
the industry standard and fully integrated into all capital
markets by 2024. There will be no differentiation or commercial
advantage in there for asset managers, it reckons.
The next step, it says, is investing to boost patchy
progress over the last six years in the UN's 17 Sustainble
Development Goals - ranging from elimination of poverty and
hunger or reducing inequality to climate action, clean water and
sustainable cities and oceans.
"There will be a significant commercial opportunity for
asset management firms to develop products that invest in and
support the evolution of SDG-aligned companies and countries,"
it said, adding only 0.2% of 8,550 firms in MSCI's all-country
index are "strongly aligned" to SDGs based on MSCI's
revenue-alignment methodology.
There's money to be made in virtue yet.
