Sara McCue joins UBS as Financial Advisor in Las Vegas, NV

11/11/2022 | 12:32pm EST
UBS Wealth Management USA today announced that Sara McCue has joined the firm as a Financial Advisor. She joins the UBS Desert Mountain Market, managed by Charles (Chuck) Powers, and is based in the Summerlin office.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221111005422/en/

Sara McCue, UBS Financial Advisor (Photo: Business Wire)

Sara McCue, UBS Financial Advisor (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re excited to welcome Sara to the team,” said Powers. “Her industry experience and dedication to her clients will be a great addition to our business, and we look forward to having her help us continue to expand our client offering in this key market.”

Sara manages $145 million in client assets for high net worth individuals and families. She focuses on providing clients with wealth management advice to address their individual financial needs, including insurance and retirement planning, trust and estate services and philanthropy.

Sara joins UBS from Merrill and brings more than two decades of financial services experience. She began her career in 2002 as a bond analyst for Babson Capital, where she worked with institutional and ultra-high net worth clients, before joining State Street Bank as a Private Equity Analyst. In 2006, Sara joined Morgan Stanley as a Financial Advisor and then joined Merrill in 2009. By 2014, Sara was the lead portfolio manager for a high net worth physician-based clientele in Beverly Hills. She relocated to Las Vegas in 2015 to be closer to family to raise her two children.

Sara graduated magna cum laude with a degree in Finance from Boston University’s School of Management and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Notes to Editors

About UBS 
UBS convenes the global ecosystem for investing, where people and ideas are connected and opportunities brought to life, and provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as to private clients in Switzerland. UBS offers investment solutions, products and impactful thought leadership, is the leading global wealth manager, provides large-scale and diversified asset management, focused investment banking capabilities, and personal and corporate banking services in Switzerland. The firm focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their target markets, are capital efficient and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 29% in Switzerland, 20% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

© UBS 2022. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.


© Business Wire 2022
