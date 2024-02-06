UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that seven of the firm’s financial advisor teams in Arizona have been named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list for 2024. Four of the teams are based in Phoenix, two are in Tucson, and one is in Scottsdale.

“Our advisor teams develop comprehensive financial plans and tailored financial solutions to meet clients’ individual needs and goals, leading to strong, lasting relationships,” said Shawn Bernhard, Arizona Market Director at UBS Wealth Management USA. “We are proud that our advisor teams here in Arizona, as well as many others across the US, have received this prestigious industry recognition.”

The UBS wealth management teams named to the list in Arizona are:

Phoenix

The Schultz Group, ranked #1 in the state, includes Financial Advisors Steven Schultz, Stockton Schultz, and Justin Low. A multi-generational team, The Schultz Group is committed to this generation and the next as they specialize in working with families for retirement planning, sustainable investing, and legacy planning.

The Biltmore Financial Group, ranked #12, up three places from last year, includes Financial Advisors Scott Murray, Michael Bell, Ty Tibshraeny, Arnold Alpert, T. Ryan Moore, and Geoff Moore. Together, they take a team-based approach, focusing on personalized service to provide goal-based planning and investment management for multi-generational families.

Mountain View Wealth Management, ranked #30, includes Financial Advisors Anthony Bebbington and Dipen Patel, who have a long list of recognitions for the individualized work they do with clients.

The Choy Group, ranked #49, is led by Financial Advisor Peter Choy. The team concentrates on developing long-term relationships through a commitment to quality client service to become their clients’ primary source of financial advice.

Tucson

M&A Wealth Management, #47, includes Financial Advisors Jonathan Mitchell and Nicolas Abdy, who partner with their clients to help them grow, preserve and pass on their wealth.

Rottenstein Wealth Management and Consulting, #66 in the state, is a father-son team led by Financial Advisors Myron Rottenstein and Aaron Rottenstein. Aaron and Myron are UBS Institutional Consultants, empowering them to work as fiduciaries with some of UBS's largest and most sophisticated clients.

Scottsdale

Pope and Watson Wealth Management, #71, includes Financial Advisors Jennifer Pope and Scott Watson. In addition to their recognition as a team, Jennifer and Scott have also individually been recognized for their dedication to clients. Jennifer has been recognized twice to the Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors list (2020, 2023) and Scott has been named to the Forbes Top Next-Gen Advisors list (2019).

Additionally, two Arizona-based advisors who work with teams in other states have also been named to the Forbes list. Ethos Wealth Advisors, which includes Phoenix-based advisor Jeoffrey Wasson, was ranked the #4 team in Nevada. West Coast Wealth Management, which includes Scottsdale-based advisor Owen Sweeney, was ranked #30 in Washington state.

The second annual Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list features more than 4,100 teams with cumulative assets of $5.1 trillion. Forbes’ list was compiled by SHOOK Research, which uses quantitative and qualitative data, including interviews, to rank teams.

For the full list and further information, visit www.forbes.com/lists/wealth-management-teams-best-in-state.

Notes to Editors: Photos available upon request

