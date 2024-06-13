St James's Place PLC - Cirencester, Gloucestershire-based wealth manager - Hires Caroline Waddington to be chief financial officer, succeeding Craig Gentle. Waddington will join in the second half of the year from UBS Group AG, where she was CFO of Credit Suisse UK and chief operating officer for Credit Suisse International. UBS is in the process of completing the integration of Credit Suisse following the USD3.25 billion emergency takeover of its local rival last year. Gentle will retire after a handover to Waddington, having worked for St James's Place since 2016 and been CFO since 2018.

St James's Place is set to be demoted from the FTSE 100 index to the FTSE 250 on June 24.

Current stock price: 529.00 pence, down 0.8% in London early Thursday

12-month change: down 54%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

