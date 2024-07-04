By Adria Calatayud

Switzerland's price regulator said it placed UBS Group under observation, citing the bank's dominant position in some markets following its takeover of former rival Credit Suisse.

The Office of the Price Supervisor of Switzerland said Thursday that it is responsible for monitoring possible price abuses in segments where the country's competition authority found the bank to have market power.

UBS didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The move by the regulator comes days after UBS completed a merger of its Swiss domestic bank with Credit Suisse's equivalent, a move that the bank saw as a key element in the integration of its once rival. UBS acquired its competitor last year in a deal engineered by Swiss authorities to stem a crisis at Credit Suisse.

Swiss financial regulator Finma last month closed an in-depth investigation into UBS's takeover of Credit Suisse, saying the deal wouldn't eliminate effective competition.

While UBS was able to strengthen its position in certain market segments, the deal didn't eliminate effective competition and the requirements for intervention weren't met, the regulator said at the time.

