Swiss court upholds conviction of ex-UBS banker who sold data to German authorities

ZURICH, Dec 18 (Reuters) - A Swiss court has upheld the 2019
conviction of a former UBS banker for selling information about
wealthy German tax evaders to German authorities.
The ex-banker - a Swiss dubbed Rene S. under restrictions on
identifying criminal defendants - was sentenced to 40 months in
prison for economic espionage and money laundering.
In a verdict released on Friday, the Federal Criminal Court
upheld the sentence but reduced an accompanying fine and
dismissed a weapons charge.
Rene S. did not attend the court proceedings and is believed
to be living in Germany.
The case was part of a decade-old dispute between Germany
and Switzerland over untaxed assets, a fight fading now that
both countries and others automatically exchange data about
residents' accounts.
Switzerland, whose banks have paid other countries billions
to settle charges they helped foreigners hide wealth, has
aggressively prosecuted whistleblowers who leak banking data.
Prosecutors said that between 2005 and 2012, Rene S.
collected data about Germans with UBS accounts and sold
the information for 1.15 million euros ($1.4 million) to tax
authorities in North Rhine-Westphalia.
Rene S.'s lawyer asked the court to dismiss all the charges.
A decade ago, Germans were believed to be hiding about 150
billion Swiss francs ($170 billion) in secret accounts in
Switzerland and Liechtenstein.
But thousands began declaring their assets after North
Rhine-Westphalia started buying covertly collected data that
helped it recover nearly 7 billion euros in tax revenue.
UBS paid around $300 million in 2014 to settle claims it
helped wealthy Germans dodge taxes.
The dispute included several twists.
Swiss prosecutors brought criminal charges in 2012 against
three German tax collectors accused of buying account
information from informants.
In 2017, Germany arrested a Swiss man accused of spying on
North Rhine-Westphalia's tax authority. He got a suspended term.
