Ten advisors managing $2.85 billion join UBS in Washington, D.C.

UBS today announced that ten advisors have joined the firm in Washington, D.C., managing $2.85 billion in client assets.

Private Wealth Advisors William Slater, James (“J.J.”) King, Scott Fitzenreiter and Ryan Shuler have joined the firm’s Northeast Private Wealth market, managed by Julie Fox, reporting to Branch Manager Brendan Graham. William, J.J., Scott, Ryan will be joined by Carey Greenauer, Gigi Peterson, Gregory Porter, Amanda McKenna, Nancy Robinson and Jim Ball.

Financial Advisors Kevin Murphy, Michael Brennan, George Seals, Daniel Shannahan, John Green and Elliott Warren have joined UBS’s Mid-Atlantic Wealth Management market, managed by Ellen Pierce, reporting to Branch Manager Dan Egbert.

“These advisors bring an unwavering commitment to helping clients navigate complex financial needs and we are proud to welcome them to UBS,” said Julie Fox, Northeast Market Head at UBS Private Wealth Management. “UBS has a strong footprint in Washington, D.C. and is committed to growing its wealth management business in the region.”

The advisors joined UBS from Merrill, where they advised high and ultra high net worth families and institutions.

“Providing our high net worth and ultra high net worth clients with the highest levels of customized, tailored advice and services continues to be our top priority,” said John Mathews, Head of UBS Private Wealth Management. “The collective experience and expertise of these talented advisors greatly strengthens our local presence and will make an immediate impact with our clients.”

Notes to Editors

About UBS

UBS convenes the global ecosystem for investing, where people and ideas are connected and opportunities brought to life, and provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as to private clients in Switzerland. UBS offers investment solutions, products and impactful thought leadership, is the leading global wealth manager, provides large-scale and diversified asset management, focused investment banking capabilities, and personal and corporate banking services in Switzerland. The firm focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their target markets, are capital efficient and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 30% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

