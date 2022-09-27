Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. UBS Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:15 2022-09-27 am EDT
14.55 CHF   -0.61%
10:01aTen advisors managing $2.85 billion join UBS in Washington, D.C.
BU
09/23Dye & Durham Limited (TSX:DND) cancelled the Scheme Implementation Deed to acquire Link Administration Holdings Limited (ASX:LNK) from group of shareholders.
CI
09/22UBS to Remove Bank Account Fees After Swiss Rate Hike
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ten advisors managing $2.85 billion join UBS in Washington, D.C.

09/27/2022 | 10:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UBS today announced that ten advisors have joined the firm in Washington, D.C., managing $2.85 billion in client assets.

Private Wealth Advisors William Slater, James (“J.J.”) King, Scott Fitzenreiter and Ryan Shuler have joined the firm’s Northeast Private Wealth market, managed by Julie Fox, reporting to Branch Manager Brendan Graham. William, J.J., Scott, Ryan will be joined by Carey Greenauer, Gigi Peterson, Gregory Porter, Amanda McKenna, Nancy Robinson and Jim Ball.

Financial Advisors Kevin Murphy, Michael Brennan, George Seals, Daniel Shannahan, John Green and Elliott Warren have joined UBS’s Mid-Atlantic Wealth Management market, managed by Ellen Pierce, reporting to Branch Manager Dan Egbert.

“These advisors bring an unwavering commitment to helping clients navigate complex financial needs and we are proud to welcome them to UBS,” said Julie Fox, Northeast Market Head at UBS Private Wealth Management. “UBS has a strong footprint in Washington, D.C. and is committed to growing its wealth management business in the region.”

The advisors joined UBS from Merrill, where they advised high and ultra high net worth families and institutions.

“Providing our high net worth and ultra high net worth clients with the highest levels of customized, tailored advice and services continues to be our top priority,” said John Mathews, Head of UBS Private Wealth Management. “The collective experience and expertise of these talented advisors greatly strengthens our local presence and will make an immediate impact with our clients.”

Notes to Editors

About UBS

UBS convenes the global ecosystem for investing, where people and ideas are connected and opportunities brought to life, and provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as to private clients in Switzerland. UBS offers investment solutions, products and impactful thought leadership, is the leading global wealth manager, provides large-scale and diversified asset management, focused investment banking capabilities, and personal and corporate banking services in Switzerland. The firm focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their target markets, are capital efficient and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 30% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

https://www.ubs.com

© UBS 2022. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about UBS GROUP AG
10:01aTen advisors managing $2.85 billion join UBS in Washington, D.C.
BU
09/23Dye & Durham Limited (TSX:DND) cancelled the Scheme Implementa..
CI
09/22UBS to Remove Bank Account Fees After Swiss Rate Hike
MT
09/22UBS to eliminate account balance fees from Oct 1 after SNB hike
RE
09/21UBS Financial Advisor Daniel Green named to the Forbes/SHOOK Top Next-Gen Wealth Adviso..
BU
09/20UBS Postpones Fundraising For Real Estate Fund Amid Market Uncertainty
MT
09/20UBS Asset Management Joins PGGM, Family Offices To Develop US Cold Storage Sites
MT
09/20UBS Exec Says Confident About Growing Net New Fee-earning Assets by 5%
MT
09/20UBS seeing positive client flows this quarter - Khan
RE
09/20UBS seeing positive client flows this quarter - Khan
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UBS GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 33 484 M 33 775 M 33 775 M
Net income 2022 7 079 M 7 141 M 7 141 M
Net cash 2022 52 395 M 52 851 M 52 851 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,03x
Yield 2022 3,45%
Capitalization 47 688 M 48 102 M 48 102 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,14x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,14x
Nbr of Employees 71 294
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart UBS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
UBS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 14,64 CHF
Average target price 19,55 CHF
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph A. J. G. Hamers Group Chief Executive Officer
Sarah M. Youngwood Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Colm Kelleher Chairman
Mike Dargan Chief Digital & Information Officer
Markus Ronner Group Chief Compliance & Governance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBS GROUP AG-10.84%48 102