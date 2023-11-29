Official UBS GROUP AG press release

UBS today announced that financial advisor teams Wickham Cash Partners, LongBernsteinGunderson Wealth Management and The Capital ESOP Group have been named to the Forbes America’s Top Wealth Management Teams list for 2023.

Wickham Cash Partners is based in Charlotte, N.C., LongBernsteinGunderson Wealth Management maintains offices in Philadelphia, New York City and Dallas, and The Capital ESOP Group is based in Washington, D.C. All three teams are part of the firm’s Philadelphia D.C. Wealth Management Market, which is managed by Market Executive Julie Fox.

“These talented and hardworking advisors have a deep commitment to providing best-in-class, holistic wealth management guidance, and I’m proud to see them recognized on a national level for their consistent success and dedication to clients,” said Fox. “This prestigious industry acknowledgement speaks to the team’s unique abilities to advise ultra-high net worth and high net worth clients on a wide range of financial and investment matters.”

Wickham Cash Partners is led by Private Wealth Advisors Greg Cash and Mitchell Wickham. With their team, which includes Private Wealth Advisors Trevor Hoke, Ron Bryson and North Moore, they focus on delivering comprehensive wealth management services to multigenerational families, corporate executives, and entrepreneurs. Wickham Cash Partners’ legacy spans over 225 years of collective industry experience.

LongBernsteinGunderson Wealth Management is led by Private Wealth Advisors Ryan Long, Brad Bernstein, Louise Gunderson, and includes Financial Advisor Nina Gunderson. The team provides personalized financial advice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth and high net worth individuals, families and business owners.

The Capital ESOP Group is led by Private Wealth Advisors Keith Apton and Nick Francia. Their team advises clients on asset allocation and wealth management, with a particular focus on Employee Stock Ownership Plan transactions and guiding business owners on tax-efficient exit strategies.

The second annual 2023 Forbes/Shook Top Wealth Management Teams Private Wealth list features 100 teams collectively managing over $1 trillion in assets. The ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria including phone and in-person interviews, compliance records and revenue generated for their firms.

For the full list and further information, visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/top-wealth-management-teams-private-wealth

