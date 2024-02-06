More about the company
UBS Group AG is a holding company that operates in four areas:
- wealth management (54.3% of revenues);
- investment banking (24.9%);
- retail and corporate banking (12.3%);
- asset management (8.5%).
At the end of 2022, the group had CHF 525.1 billion in current deposits and CHF 387.2 billion in current loans.
Operating income breaks down geographically as follows: Switzerland (22.3%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (20.2%), Americas (39.9%), Asia/Pacific (16.2%) and other (1.4%).