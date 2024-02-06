Stock UBSG UBS GROUP AG
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

UBS Group AG

Equities

UBSG

CH0244767585

Investment Management & Fund Operators

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 09:26:44 2024-02-06 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
24.76 CHF -3.68% Intraday chart for UBS Group AG -4.54% -4.90%
03:04pm Sector Update: Financial MT
03:04pm UBS : 2023 figures in line; higher dividend and share buy-backs Alphavalue
This content is reserved for Premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about UBS Group AG

Sector Update: Financial MT
UBS : 2023 figures in line; higher dividend and share buy-backs Alphavalue
Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Mixed Pre-Bell Tuesday as Earnings Flow Intensifies MT
Expectations for Bank of Canada Rate Cuts Starting in Spring; Goolsbee, Kashkari Urge Patience DJ
UBS Swings to Q4 Loss, Revenue Increases; Raises Dividend, Reinstates Share Buyback Program MT
UBS Group Flags Up to $2 Billion Additional Tier 1 Bonds Issuances in FY24 MT
UBS Group to Add 400 Credit Suisse Staff to Markets Business MT
MORNING BID AMERICAS-Rates rebound cools, China commands rally RE
European Midday Briefing : Stocks Higher But Gains Capped On Rate Doubts DJ
UBS' targets as it absorbs Credit Suisse RE
UBS: dividend raised and share buybacks resumed CF
UBS AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating ZD
UBS to Restart Buybacks After Progress on Credit Suisse Integration -- 2nd Update DJ
BP earnings, China stimulus lift European stocks at open RE
Transcript : UBS Group AG, 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 06, 2024
BP promises buyback despite drop in profit AN
UBS to Resume Share Buybacks Amid Focus on Restructuring, Credit Suisse Integration MT
UBS Swings to Net Loss, Restarts Buybacks -- Update DJ
UBS Swings to Net Loss, Restarts Buybacks DJ
UBS Group Posts Growth in FY23 Attributable Profit, Revenue MT
UBS to Finalize Credit Suisse Merger by End of Second Quarter MT
Swiss Lender UBS Plans Up to $1 Billion Buyback in 2024 MT
UBS restarts share buybacks, targets more cost cuts from Credit Suisse takeover RE
UBS plans to restart share buybacks, logs Q4 loss RE
UBS reports $279 million loss attributable to shareholders in Q4 RE

Chart UBS Group AG

Chart UBS Group AG
More charts

Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company that operates in four areas: - wealth management (54.3% of revenues); - investment banking (24.9%); - retail and corporate banking (12.3%); - asset management (8.5%). At the end of 2022, the group had CHF 525.1 billion in current deposits and CHF 387.2 billion in current loans. Operating income breaks down geographically as follows: Switzerland (22.3%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (20.2%), Americas (39.9%), Asia/Pacific (16.2%) and other (1.4%).
Sector
Investment Management & Fund Operators
Calendar
12:45am - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
SMI , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for UBS Group AG

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
C+
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
25.7 CHF
Average target price
26.77 CHF
Spread / Average Target
+4.16%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Investment Management & Fund Operators

1st Jan change Capi.
UBS GROUP AG Stock UBS Group AG
-4.64% 95 335 M $
BLACKROCK, INC. Stock BlackRock, Inc.
-3.53% 116 B $
BROOKFIELD CORPORATION Stock Brookfield Corporation
-1.81% 59 949 M $
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. Stock Apollo Global Management, Inc.
+10.67% 58 458 M $
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE) Stock Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The)
+5.69% 41 772 M $
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC. Stock Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
+2.70% 39 474 M $
3I GROUP PLC Stock 3i Group plc
-3.68% 28 280 M $
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC. Stock T. Rowe Price Group Inc.
+0.51% 24 188 M $
STATE STREET CORPORATION Stock State Street Corporation
-6.31% 21 912 M $
PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. Stock Principal Financial Group, Inc.
-1.46% 18 482 M $
Other Investment Management & Fund Operators
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock UBS Group AG - Swiss Exchange
  4. News UBS Group AG
  5. UBS: 2023 figures in line; higher dividend and share buy-backs
+39.41% on our US portfolio vs. 25.67% on the S&P 500 net Total Return
Replicate our performance
fermer