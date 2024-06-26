The outputs of the analyses and the discussion contained herein may not align with those produced by the Federal Reserve Board or other financial institutions conducting similar exercises, even if similar hypothetical stress scenarios were used, due to differences in methodologies and assumptions used to produce those outputs.

This 2024 Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test Disclosure presents stress test results conducted by UBS Americas Holding LLC ("AH" or "Americas Holding") in accordance with the regulation, issued by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "Federal Reserve"), which implements the Dodd-Frank Act Stress Testing ("DFAST") requirements for covered companies. The results summarized in this presentation contain forward-looking projections prepared by Americas Holding LLC, based on the hypothetical, severely adverse economic scenario prescribed by the Federal Reserve and summarized in this presentation. The estimates also reflect certain required assumptions regarding Americas Holding's capital actions. The quantitative outputs and qualitative discussion herein should not be viewed as forecasts of expected pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR"), income, capital, risk-weighted assets ("RWAs"), capital or leverage ratios outcomes as a measure of the solvency or actual financial performance or condition of Americas Holding LLC. Instead, the outputs and discussions are estimates from forward-looking exercises that consider possible outcomes based on hypothetical, highly adverse economic scenarios and therefore are more adverse than expected results.

The covered company will not make a redemption or repurchase of any capital instrument that is eligible for inclusion in the numerator of a regulatory capital ratio; and

The covered company will make payments on instruments that qualify as additional tier 1 capital or tier 2 capital equal to the stated dividend, interest, or principal due on such instrument;

On 12 June 2023, UBS acquired Credit Suisse Group AG, succeeding by operation of Swiss law to all assets and liabilities of Credit Suisse AG, and became the direct or indirect shareholder of all the former direct and indirect subsidiaries of Credit Suisse AG. Consistent with regulatory guidance, UBS Americas Holdings LLC and CSH USA have prepared separate Capital Plans and FR

Covered companies must disclose capital and leverage ratios projected by the company under the Federal Reserve's Supervisory Severely Adverse Stress Test scenario which describes the hypothetical evolution of certain macroeconomic and market variables consistent with a severely adverse recession. The principal assumptions in the 2024 Supervisory Severely Adverse Stress Test scenario are described on page 4.

Description of the Federal Reserve Board's Supervisory Severely Adverse Stress Test Scenario

The severely adverse scenario is characterized by a severe global recession accompanied by a period of heightened stress in commercial real estate markets and corporate debt markets.

The U.S. unemployment rate climbs to a peak of 10 percent in the third quarter of 2025, a 6.3 percentage point increase relative to its fourth-quarter 2023 level. Real GDP declines 8.5 percent from the fourth quarter of 2023 to its trough in the first quarter of 2025, before recovering. The rising unemployment rate and the rapid decline in aggregate demand for goods and services significantly reduce inflationary pressures. Inflation, measured as the quarterly change in the CPI and reported as an annualized rate, falls from 2.8 percent at the end of 2023 to 1.3 percent in the third quarter of 2024 and then gradually increases to 1.6 percent by the end of the scenario.

Short-term interest rates, as measured by the 3-month Treasury rate, fall significantly to 0.1 percent by the third quarter of 2024 and remain there for the remainder of the scenario. Long-term interest rates, as measured by the 10-year Treasury yield, fall 3.7 percentage points to 0.8 percent by the second quarter of 2024, and then gradually start to rise in late 2024 to 1.5 percent by the end of the scenario. These interest rate paths imply that the yield curve is inverted in the first quarter of 2024. Thereafter, the slope of the yield curve becomes positive and steepens over the remainder of the scenario.

Conditions in corporate bond markets deteriorate markedly. The spread between yields on BBB-rated bonds and yields on 10-year Treasury securities widens to 5.8 percentage points by the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 4.1 percentage points relative to the fourth quarter of 2023. Corporate bond spreads then gradually decline to 2.3 percentage points by the end of the severely adverse scenario. The spread between mortgage rates and

10-year Treasury yields widens to 3 percentage points by the third quarter of 2024 before narrowing to about 1.6 percentage points at the end of the severely adverse scenario.

Asset prices drop sharply in the severely adverse scenario. Equity prices fall about 55 percent from the fourth quarter of 2023 through the fourth quarter of 2024, and do not return to their initial level until the end of the scenario. The maximum quarterly value of the VIX reaches a peak value of 70 in the second quarter of 2024, then declines to about 32 at the end of the scenario. House prices and commercial real estate prices also experience large declines. House prices fall sharply through the third quarter of 2025, reaching a trough that is about 36 percent below their level in the fourth quarter of 2023. Commercial real estate prices experience a slightly larger decline, reaching a trough in the fourth quarter of 2025 that is about 40 percent below their level at the end of 2023. House prices and commercial real estate prices recover slowly and are well below their fourth quarter of 2023 values at the end of the scenario.

Source:The Fed - 2024 Stress Test Scenarios (federalreserve.gov)

