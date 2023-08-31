Pillar 3 Report
- Cautionary statement
Introduction and basis for preparation
Scope of Basel III Pillar 3 disclosures
The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (the BCBS) Basel III capital adequacy framework consists of three complementary pillars. Pillar 1 provides a framework for measuring minimum capital requirements for the credit, market, operational and non-counterparty-related risks faced by banks. Pillar 2 addresses the principles of the supervisory review process, emphasizing the need for a qualitative approach to supervising banks. Pillar 3 requires banks to publish a range of disclosures, mainly covering risk, capital, leverage, liquidity and remuneration.
This report provides Pillar 3 disclosures for the UBS Group, including the acquired Credit Suisse Group, and prudential key figures and regulatory information for UBS AG consolidated and standalone, UBS Switzerland AG standalone, UBS Europe SE consolidated, and UBS Americas Holding LLC consolidated, as well as Credit Suisse AG consolidated and standalone, Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG consolidated and standalone, Credit Suisse International standalone, and Credit Suisse Holdings (USA), Inc. consolidated in the respective sections under "Significant regulated subsidiaries and sub- groups."
This Pillar 3 Report has been prepared in accordance with Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) Pillar 3 disclosure requirements (FINMA Circular 2016/1 "Disclosure - banks") as revised on 8 December 2021, the underlying BCBS guidance "Revised Pillar 3 disclosure requirements" issued in January 2015, the "Frequently asked questions on the revised Pillar 3 disclosure requirements" issued in August 2016, the "Pillar 3 disclosure requirements - consolidated and enhanced framework" issued in March 2017 and the subsequent "Technical Amendment - Pillar 3 disclosure requirements - regulatory treatment of accounting provisions" issued in August 2018.
As UBS is considered a systemically relevant bank (an SRB) under Swiss banking law, UBS Group AG, UBS AG, Credit Suisse AG and Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG are required to comply with regulations based on the Basel III framework as applicable to Swiss SRBs on a consolidated basis.
Local regulators may also require the publication of Pillar 3 information at a subsidiary or sub-group level. Where applicable, these local disclosures are provided under "Holding company and significant regulated subsidiaries and sub- groups" at ubs.com/investors.
Significant regulatory developments, disclosure requirements and other changes
Introduction of a public liquidity backstop in Switzerland
In May 2023, the Swiss Federal Council (the SFC) launched a consultation on the introduction of a public liquidity backstop (the PLB) for systemically important banks (SIBs) which was initially implemented as part of the emergency ordinance issued in connection with Credit Suisse Group. The proposed legislative changes aim to establish the PLB instrument as part of ordinary law in order to enable the Swiss government and the Swiss National Bank to support an SIB domiciled in Switzerland with liquidity in the process of resolution, in line with other financial centers. The introduction of the PLB is intended to increase the confidence of market participants in the ability of SIBs to become successfully recapitalized and remain solvent in a crisis. The final proposal is expected to be presented to the Swiss Parliament by the SFC in September 2023, and, if adopted, legislative changes are expected to come into force by January 2025.
Further developments regarding the acquisition of Credit Suisse Group by UBS
The Swiss Federal Department of Finance (the FDF) is undertaking a review of the circumstances that led to the acquisition of the Credit Suisse Group by UBS. In May 2023, it convened a group of experts on banking stability to work on strategic considerations regarding the role of banks and the national framework related to the stability of the Swiss financial center. The group of experts is expected to present its findings to the FDF in the third quarter of 2023. The experts' findings will be considered by the SFC in its bi-annualtoo-big-to-fail (TBTF) review report by April 2024.
Impact of our acquisition of Credit Suisse Group on Basel III Pillar 3 disclosures
On 12 June 2023, UBS Group AG acquired Credit Suisse Group AG, succeeding by operation of Swiss law to all assets and liabilities of Credit Suisse Group AG, and became the direct or indirect shareholder of all of the former direct and indirect subsidiaries of Credit Suisse Group AG. UBS has accounted for the acquisition as a business combination under IFRS 3, Business Combinations, applying the acquisition method of accounting. As part of the acquisition method of accounting, the assets and liabilities of the Credit Suisse Group have been converted from US generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and have been remeasured at fair value at the acquisition date. The acquisition of the Credit Suisse Group resulted in a USD 237.7bn increase in RWA. As agreed with FINMA, the aggregation of the advanced measurement approach (AMA) models considering diversification effects resulted in a USD 10bn reduction in operational risk RWA in the second quarter of 2023. In addition, UBS Group will be subject to higher too-big-to-fail capital requirements for market share and total exposure after an appropriate transition period to be agreed with FINMA. The phase in of the increased capital requirements will commence from the end of 2025 and will be completed by the beginning of 2030 at the latest. We enhanced the Pillar 3 report to include the following disclosures as a result of that acquisition.
- CR10 - Specialized lending
- SEC1 - Securitization exposures in the banking book
- SEC2 - Securitization exposures in the trading book
- SEC3 - Securitization exposures in the banking book and associated regulatory capital requirements - bank acting as originator or as sponsor
- SEC4 - Securitization exposures in the banking book and associated regulatory capital requirements - bank acting as investor
- MR1 - Market risk under standardized approach
- Significant regulated subsidiaries and sub-groups related to Credit Suisse
- Refer to the "Acquisition of Credit Suisse Group" section and "Note 2 Acquisition of Credit Suisse Group" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of the UBS Group second quarter 2023 report, available under "Quarterly reporting" atubs.com/investors, for more information
Frequency and comparability of Pillar 3 disclosures
FINMA has specified the reporting frequency for each disclosure, as outlined in the "Introduction and basis for preparation" section of the 31 December 2022 Pillar 3 Report, available under "Pillar 3 disclosures" at ubs.com/investors.
In line with the FINMA-specified disclosure frequency and requirements for disclosure with regard to comparative periods, we provide quantitative comparative information as of 31 March 2023 for disclosures required on a quarterly basis and as of 31 December 2022 for disclosures required on a semi-annual basis. Where specifically required by FINMA and / or the BCBS, we disclose comparative information for additional reporting dates.
Where required, movement commentary is aligned with the corresponding disclosure frequency required by FINMA and always refers to the latest comparative period. Throughout this report, signposts are displayed at the beginning of a section, table or chart - Semi-annual|Quarterly | - indicating whether the disclosure is provided semi-annually or quarterly. A triangle symbol - - indicates the end of the signpost.
- Refer to the 31 March 2023 Pillar 3 Report, available under "Pillar 3 disclosures" atubs.com/investors, for more information about previously published quarterly movement commentary
- Refer to the 31 December 2022 Pillar 3 Report, available under "Pillar 3 disclosures" atubs.com/investors, for more information about previously published semi-annual movement commentary
