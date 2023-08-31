In this report, unless the context requires otherwise, references to any gender shall apply to all genders.

Introduction and basis for preparation

Scope of Basel III Pillar 3 disclosures

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (the BCBS) Basel III capital adequacy framework consists of three complementary pillars. Pillar 1 provides a framework for measuring minimum capital requirements for the credit, market, operational and non-counterparty-related risks faced by banks. Pillar 2 addresses the principles of the supervisory review process, emphasizing the need for a qualitative approach to supervising banks. Pillar 3 requires banks to publish a range of disclosures, mainly covering risk, capital, leverage, liquidity and remuneration.

This report provides Pillar 3 disclosures for the UBS Group, including the acquired Credit Suisse Group, and prudential key figures and regulatory information for UBS AG consolidated and standalone, UBS Switzerland AG standalone, UBS Europe SE consolidated, and UBS Americas Holding LLC consolidated, as well as Credit Suisse AG consolidated and standalone, Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG consolidated and standalone, Credit Suisse International standalone, and Credit Suisse Holdings (USA), Inc. consolidated in the respective sections under "Significant regulated subsidiaries and sub- groups."

This Pillar 3 Report has been prepared in accordance with Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) Pillar 3 disclosure requirements (FINMA Circular 2016/1 "Disclosure - banks") as revised on 8 December 2021, the underlying BCBS guidance "Revised Pillar 3 disclosure requirements" issued in January 2015, the "Frequently asked questions on the revised Pillar 3 disclosure requirements" issued in August 2016, the "Pillar 3 disclosure requirements - consolidated and enhanced framework" issued in March 2017 and the subsequent "Technical Amendment - Pillar 3 disclosure requirements - regulatory treatment of accounting provisions" issued in August 2018.

As UBS is considered a systemically relevant bank (an SRB) under Swiss banking law, UBS Group AG, UBS AG, Credit Suisse AG and Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG are required to comply with regulations based on the Basel III framework as applicable to Swiss SRBs on a consolidated basis.

Local regulators may also require the publication of Pillar 3 information at a subsidiary or sub-group level. Where applicable, these local disclosures are provided under "Holding company and significant regulated subsidiaries and sub- groups" at ubs.com/investors.

Significant regulatory developments, disclosure requirements and other changes

Introduction of a public liquidity backstop in Switzerland

In May 2023, the Swiss Federal Council (the SFC) launched a consultation on the introduction of a public liquidity backstop (the PLB) for systemically important banks (SIBs) which was initially implemented as part of the emergency ordinance issued in connection with Credit Suisse Group. The proposed legislative changes aim to establish the PLB instrument as part of ordinary law in order to enable the Swiss government and the Swiss National Bank to support an SIB domiciled in Switzerland with liquidity in the process of resolution, in line with other financial centers. The introduction of the PLB is intended to increase the confidence of market participants in the ability of SIBs to become successfully recapitalized and remain solvent in a crisis. The final proposal is expected to be presented to the Swiss Parliament by the SFC in September 2023, and, if adopted, legislative changes are expected to come into force by January 2025.

Further developments regarding the acquisition of Credit Suisse Group by UBS

The Swiss Federal Department of Finance (the FDF) is undertaking a review of the circumstances that led to the acquisition of the Credit Suisse Group by UBS. In May 2023, it convened a group of experts on banking stability to work on strategic considerations regarding the role of banks and the national framework related to the stability of the Swiss financial center. The group of experts is expected to present its findings to the FDF in the third quarter of 2023. The experts' findings will be considered by the SFC in its bi-annualtoo-big-to-fail (TBTF) review report by April 2024.