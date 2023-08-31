UBS AG : Gets a Neutral rating from RBC
Today at 03:59 am
RBC analyst Anke Reingen maintains his Neutral opinion on the stock. The target price continues to be set at CHF 20.
|Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 04:45:25 2023-08-31 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|23.44 CHF
|+5.75%
|+6.38%
|+35.72%
