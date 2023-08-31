UBS Group AG is a holding company that operates in four areas: - fortune management (51.8% of operating income); - investment banking (28%); - retail and corporate banking (11.1%); - asset management (9.1%). At the end of 2020, the group had CHF 524.6 billion in current deposits and CHF 379.5 billion in current loans. Operating income breaks down geographically as follows: Switzerland (21.2%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (20%), Americas (40.1%), Asia/Pacific (18.5%) and other (0.2%).