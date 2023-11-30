UBS AG : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
November 30, 2023 at 03:11 am EST
JP Morgan analyst Kian Abouhossein maintains his Buy rating on the stock. The target price is unchanged at CHF 31.
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|24.18 CHF
|+1.17%
|+4.09%
|+40.54%
|09:11am
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+40.42%
|88 260 M $
|+5.46%
|111 B $
|+13.57%
|55 262 M $
|+44.65%
|52 368 M $
|+4.46%
|36 569 M $
|+11.88%
|35 252 M $
|+64.29%
|27 266 M $
|-9.08%
|22 159 M $
|-7.52%
|22 138 M $
|-11.62%
|17 683 M $