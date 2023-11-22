UBS AG : RBC gives a Buy rating
November 22, 2023 at 06:47 am EST
Anke Reingen from RBC retains his positive opinion on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged at CHF 30.
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|23.06 CHF
|+0.41%
|+2.04%
|+33.97%
|12:47pm
