Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. UBS Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2022-07-05 am EDT
14.95 CHF   -4.59%
02:38aUBS AG : RBC reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
02:11aUBS AG : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
MD
07/05MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : July 5, 2022
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UBS AG : RBC reaffirms its Buy rating

07/06/2022 | 02:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RBC is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is lowered from CHF 21 to CHF 19.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about UBS GROUP AG
02:38aUBS AG : RBC reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
02:11aUBS AG : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
MD
07/05MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : July 5, 2022
07/05UBS AG : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
07/05UBS to Sublet Extra Office Space in London Amid Flexible Work Policy
MT
07/03UBS Joins Investors To Deliver $1 Billion Research Site In UK For GSK
MT
07/01UBS AG : Gets a Buy rating from RBC
MD
07/01Credit Suisse Cuts Price Target on UBS to CHF23 From CHF24 as Firm Lowers EPS Estimates..
MT
07/01UBS AG : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
MD
06/30China Tourism Group Revives Plans for Hong Kong Listing
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UBS GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 34 547 M 35 646 M 35 646 M
Net income 2022 7 555 M 7 795 M 7 795 M
Net cash 2022 56 362 M 58 155 M 58 155 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,72x
Yield 2022 3,39%
Capitalization 50 070 M 51 662 M 51 662 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,18x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,18x
Nbr of Employees 71 697
Free-Float 85,6%
Chart UBS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
UBS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 14,95 CHF
Average target price 21,16 CHF
Spread / Average Target 41,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph A. J. G. Hamers Group Chief Executive Officer
Sarah M. Youngwood Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Colm Kelleher Chairman
Mike Dargan Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sabine Keller-Busse Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBS GROUP AG-8.95%51 662
BLACKROCK, INC.-32.20%93 432
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-25.04%69 438
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-26.96%34 267
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-31.99%28 298
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.-41.36%26 210