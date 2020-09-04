Log in
UBS AG : RBC remains Neutral

09/04/2020

RBC confirms his opinion on the stock and remains Neutral. The target price is still set at CHF 12.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 28 384 M 31 188 M 31 188 M
Net income 2020 4 530 M 4 978 M 4 978 M
Net cash 2020 8 814 M 9 685 M 9 685 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,05x
Yield 2020 3,18%
Capitalization 40 176 M 44 105 M 44 146 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,10x
EV / Sales 2021 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 69 931
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart UBS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
UBS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 12,42 CHF
Last Close Price 11,20 CHF
Spread / Highest target 42,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergio P. Ermotti Group Chief Executive Officer
Axel A. Weber Chairman
Sabine Keller-Busse Group Chief Operating Officer
Kirt Gardner Group Chief Financial Officer
Mike Dargan Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBS GROUP AG-8.38%44 105
BLACKROCK, INC.20.95%92 710
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-9.52%52 325
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-26.78%33 370
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.10.87%32 037
STATE STREET CORPORATION-14.79%24 625
