UBS AG : Sell rating from Barclays
November 07, 2023 at 10:01 am EST
Share
Barclays is negative on the stock with a Sell rating. The target price is unchanged and still at CHF 17.50.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|22.39 CHF
|+2.33%
|+5.04%
|+29.56%
|04:01pm
|UBS AG : Sell rating from Barclays
|ZD
|03:24pm
|Sector Update: Financial Stocks Slip Pre-Bell Tuesday
|MT
|UBS AG : Sell rating from Barclays
|ZD
|Sector Update: Financial Stocks Slip Pre-Bell Tuesday
|MT
|Sector Update: Financial
|MT
|UBS Q3 Swings to Loss, Revenue Increases
|MT
|UBS : Mixed Q3 figures as expected
|MORNING BID AMERICAS-Some payback, but bonds hug gains on oil
|RE
|UBS AG : Receives a Buy rating from RBC
|ZD
|UBS CEO Ermotti says it will take months for new banking rules
|RE
|Credit Suisse ends 'tuna bond' dispute with shipbuilder Privinvest
|RE
|UBS AG : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
|ZD
|Transcript : UBS Group AG, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 07, 2023
|CI
|UBS Group Spent $500 Million to Retain Crucial Credit Suisse Employees
|MT
|UBS Books Q3 Loss Beyond Market Expectation as Credit Suisse Integration Weighs on Business
|MT
|UBS Shares Tick Higher After Credit Suisse Integration Boosts Growth
|DJ
|AB Foods and Frasers rise on buybacks; RS slumps
|AN
|UBS AG : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
|ZD
|UBS AG : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
|ZD
|European shares subdued as energy counters gains in financials
|RE
|Transcript : UBS Group AG, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 07, 2023
|CI
|UBS Group Swings to Net Loss as Credit Suisse Costs Weigh -- 2nd Update
|DJ
|UBS Group Swings to Net Loss as Credit Suisse Costs Weigh -- Update
|DJ
|UBS Group Posts Q3 Attributable Loss; Revenue Up
|MT
|UBS Group Swings to Net Loss After Expenses Cut Into Earnings
|DJ
|UBS reports Q3 loss amid integration expenses
|RE
|UBS reports higher-than-forecast Q3 loss of $785 mln
|RE
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+29.21%
|78 696 M $
|-8.37%
|97 264 M $
|+4.06%
|50 822 M $
|+33.30%
|47 193 M $
|-1.07%
|34 601 M $
|+6.98%
|33 716 M $
|+48.27%
|23 629 M $
|-13.28%
|21 160 M $
|-13.40%
|20 743 M $
|-16.80%
|16 801 M $