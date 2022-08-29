Log in
    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
2022-08-29
15.45 CHF   +1.21%
UBS Advisor Jeremy Keller Named to the Forbes/SHOOK Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors List
BU
12:11aUBS Loses Underwriter Spot On Municipal-bond Deal In US
MT
08/25TRANSACTIONS, QUOTATION, LOANS AND LOSSES : World Press Review of Thursday, August 25
MS
UBS Advisor Jeremy Keller Named to the Forbes/SHOOK Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors List

08/29/2022
UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that Jeremy Keller, a Private Wealth Advisor in Las Vegas, Nevada, has been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors list for 2022, ranking #1 in Nevada.

“We’re proud to see Jeremy recognized for his industry leadership and dedication to clients,” said Chuck Powers, Desert Mountain Market Head at UBS Global Wealth Management. “When working with his clients, Jeremy goes above and beyond to develop a deep understanding of their unique financial needs and goals, to provide personalized wealth management solutions.”

Jeremy specializes in providing high-net-worth individuals, families and corporate entities with financial advice including liability management, estate planning, tax optimization and philanthropic strategies. He and his team, the Montage Financial Group, have a diverse team structure that helps them communicate effectively with successful, multigenerational families. Along with this recognition, Jeremy was also named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list for 2022.

Jeremy earned his Bachelor of Science degree from California State University, Long Beach, where he was an Academic All-American scholarship athlete in golf. He also has an MBA from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

The 2022 Forbes/SHOOK Research Top Next-Gen list includes 1,000 rising advisors all born in 1983 or later. Each advisor is chosen based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria, including in-person interviews, industry experience, compliance records, revenue produced and assets under management.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.forbes.com/top-next-gen-advisors.

About UBS

UBS convenes the global ecosystem for investing, where people and ideas are connected and opportunities brought to life, and provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as to private clients in Switzerland. UBS offers investment solutions, products and impactful thought leadership, is the leading global wealth manager, provides large-scale and diversified asset management, focused investment banking capabilities, and personal and corporate banking services in Switzerland. The firm focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their target markets, are capital efficient and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 29% in Switzerland, 20% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

https://www.ubs.com

© UBS 2022. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Although neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings, UBS may hire RJ Shook to be a speaker for events. Past performance is not an indication of future results.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 33 430 M 34 690 M 34 690 M
Net income 2022 6 897 M 7 157 M 7 157 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,32x
Yield 2022 3,31%
Capitalization 49 724 M 51 597 M 51 597 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,49x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 71 294
Free-Float 92,4%
Managers and Directors
Ralph A. J. G. Hamers Group Chief Executive Officer
Sarah M. Youngwood Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Colm Kelleher Chairman
Mike Dargan Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sabine Keller-Busse Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBS GROUP AG-7.03%51 597
BLACKROCK, INC.-26.12%101 986
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-16.08%77 031
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-27.69%33 940
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-22.17%32 271
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-8.89%29 728