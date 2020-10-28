Log in
UBS : Advisor Kalyn Maher Walker Named to Working Mother's Top Wealth Advisor Moms List

10/28/2020 | 02:15pm EDT

Kalyn Maher Walker, Vice President–Wealth Management and Financial Advisor at UBS in San Diego, has been named to the Working Mother/SHOOK Research Top Wealth Advisor Moms List for 2020, announced by the magazine this month. This fourth-annual listing features the top 500 mothers working in wealth management today.

Walker, who joined the firm in 2014, has more than a decade of experience in the financial services industry. She started her career working with her father, also a financial advisor, when she was just out of college. Walker also ranked within the top 100 of 2019’s Working Mother’s Top Wealth Advisor Moms list and in the 2020 Forbes list of Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors. Internally, UBS has recognized Walker several times in its Top 35 Under 35 Program. She is part of the Maher-Walker and Zeigler team located in Carmel Valley, which serves select clients and families in San Diego and the surrounding areas.

“Kalyn and her team are sincerely focused on not just helping clients to garner wealth, but on what wealth can accomplish for clients who have worked so hard for it – whether that is education, philanthropy, multigenerational family planning, or bucket list dreams,” said Chris Marsh, Managing Director and UBS San Diego Market Head. “We are always proud of Kalyn and how she diligently works with families to uncover what is most important to them.”

SHOOK Research considered women advisors with at least one child living at home under the age of 21. Ranking algorithm is based on qualitative measures derived from telephone and in-person interviews and surveys: service models, investing process, client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, such as assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.workingmother.com/top-wealth-advisor-moms-2020.

Notes to Editors

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world’s largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

© UBS 2020. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Neither UBS Financial Service Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings. Past performance is not an indication of future results.

© Business Wire 2020

