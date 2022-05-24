Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. UBS Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  05/24 12:40:00 pm EDT
17.78 CHF   +0.03%
01:37pUBS Advisor Michael Matthews Ranked #1 in Washington State by Forbes/SHOOK Research
BU
12:58pFactbox-Global banks pay price of Russia retreat
RE
05/23MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : May 23, 2022
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UBS Advisor Michael Matthews Ranked #1 in Washington State by Forbes/SHOOK Research

05/24/2022 | 01:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that Michael Matthews, a Financial Advisor and Senior Portfolio Manager in the firm’s Bellevue office, has been ranked as the #1 advisor in Washington State on the Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list for 2022. This is the fifth year that Michael has been named to the list, and the third consecutive year that he has been ranked #1 for the state of Washington.

“We’re thrilled that Mike continues to be recognized at the top of this prestigious list as he has a deep understanding of his clients' needs to help them build an enduring legacy,” said Todd Locicero, West Coast Market Head at UBS Private Wealth Management. “His decades of experience provide meaningful perspective that clients depend on day in and day out.”

With over 30 years of experience, Michael provides comprehensive advice for individuals, business owners, entrepreneurs, and multi-generational families. He is known for taking an active, detailed, and highly customized approach to managing client objectives, leveraging the resources of UBS's global footprint to help them thrive financially so they can make their unique mark on the world.

Michael holds a B.S. in Business Administration with a major in Accounting from The Ohio State University. In his free time, Michael enjoys golf, exercise, and spending time with family and friends in the local community.

This year’s Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list features more than 6,500 advisors managing a collective $10 trillion in client assets. Each advisor is chosen based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria, including in-person interviews, industry experience, compliance records, revenue produced and assets under management.

For the full list and further information, visit: https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors.

Notes to Editors

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

About UBS

UBS convenes the global ecosystem for investing, where people and ideas are connected and opportunities brought to life, and provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as to private clients in Switzerland. UBS offers investment solutions, products and impactful thought leadership, is the leading global wealth manager, provides large-scale and diversified asset management, focused investment banking capabilities, and personal and corporate banking services in Switzerland. The firm focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their target markets, are capital efficient and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 30% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

https://www.ubs.com

© UBS 2022. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings. Past performance is not an indication of future results.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about UBS GROUP AG
01:37pUBS Advisor Michael Matthews Ranked #1 in Washington State by Forbes/SHOOK Research
BU
12:58pFactbox-Global banks pay price of Russia retreat
RE
05/23MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : May 23, 2022
05/23UBS CEO says clients on sidelines amid market volatility
RE
05/22Swiss Re, UBS Become Founding Buyers In Carbon Removal Credits Project
MT
05/22Swiss Re, UBS among founding buyers in carbon removal scheme
RE
05/19UBS DECLARES QUARTERLY COUPON PAYMEN : Amub
BU
05/19UBS AG : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
05/17Credit Suisse Group rating downgraded by S&P
RE
05/16UBS Lists Climate-Focused Exchange-Traded Fund on Frankfurt Bourse
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UBS GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 35 050 M 36 291 M 36 291 M
Net income 2022 7 692 M 7 965 M 7 965 M
Net cash 2022 56 965 M 58 983 M 58 983 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,88x
Yield 2022 2,87%
Capitalization 59 531 M 61 640 M 61 640 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,07x
EV / Sales 2023 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 71 697
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart UBS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
UBS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 17,78 CHF
Average target price 21,65 CHF
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph A. J. G. Hamers Group Chief Executive Officer
Sarah M. Youngwood Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Colm Kelleher Chairman
Mike Dargan Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sabine Keller-Busse Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBS GROUP AG8.25%61 640
BLACKROCK, INC.-33.21%92 646
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-20.88%74 257
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-24.64%36 092
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-24.78%31 722
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-12.80%28 909