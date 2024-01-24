UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that Highbridge Wealth Management, an advisor team in the firm’s Plano, Texas office, has been named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list for 2024. The team is led by Financial Advisors Mark Kever, Mark Hagan, Shawn Nicholas, Megan Portacci and Byron Brooks.

“It is extremely gratifying to see this team recognized again among the state’s top advisors,” said Tommy Stacy, Texas Market Director at UBS Private Wealth Management. “Their collective commitment to providing clients with best-in-class service and advice, as well as their deep knowledge and expertise, make them leaders in the industry. I’m proud to congratulate them on this extraordinary industry achievement.”

The Highbridge Wealth Management team at UBS has guided generations of families, executives and entrepreneurs through complex wealth challenges. Together, they are passionate financial advocates who believe education and collaboration are key to building trusted, long-lasting relationships with clients.

The second annual Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list features more than 4,100 teams with cumulative assets of $5.1 trillion. The ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of quantitative and qualitative criteria, including telephone, virtual and in-person interviews.

For the full list and further information please visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/wealth-management-teams-best-in-state/.

