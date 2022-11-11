Advanced search
    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2022-11-11 am EST
17.46 CHF   +3.35%
12:32pUBS Advisor Team Hollenbaugh, Rukeyser, Safro & Williams Named to the Forbes America's Top Wealth Management Teams Private Wealth List
BU
12:32pSara McCue joins UBS as Financial Advisor in Las Vegas, NV
BU
11/10CEO Says UBS to Keep Focus on Organic Growth
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UBS Advisor Team Hollenbaugh, Rukeyser, Safro & Williams Named to the Forbes America's Top Wealth Management Teams Private Wealth List

11/11/2022 | 12:32pm EST
UBS Private Wealth Management announced this week that its Hollenbaugh, Rukeyser, Safro & Williams team was named to the Forbes America’s Top Wealth Management Teams list for 2022, ranking #4 in the Private Wealth category.

“These advisors exemplify the highest standards of integrity and professionalism, and we are extremely proud to see them recognized as one of the top teams in the nation,” said John Mathews, Head of UBS Private Wealth Management. “Together, they leverage the full spectrum of UBS’s capabilities to provide their clients with the highest level of financial advice and personalized services.”

The 17-member team, led by partners David Hollenbaugh, Peter Rukeyser, Wayne Safro and Alexander Williams, has offices in New York, Palm Beach and Boston. Together, they manage over $6 billion in investable assets for ultra-high net worth individuals, foundations and endowments. The team helps create customized investment solutions tailored to each client’s unique financial needs and goals. As UBS Family Office Consultants, they also provide clients with multidimensional strategies shaped by a deep understanding of preserving and growing wealth over generations.

The inaugural Forbes Top Wealth Management Teams Private Wealth list includes 100 teams with cumulative assets of $902 billion. The list was compiled by SHOOK Research, which uses quantitative and qualitative data, including interviews, to rank teams.

For the full list and further information, please visit: https://www.forbes.com/top-wealth-management-teams-private-wealth

Notes to Editors

About UBS

UBS convenes the global ecosystem for investing, where people and ideas are connected and opportunities brought to life, and provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as to private clients in Switzerland. UBS offers investment solutions, products and impactful thought leadership, is the leading global wealth manager, provides large-scale and diversified asset management, focused investment banking capabilities, and personal and corporate banking services in Switzerland. The firm focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their target markets, are capital efficient and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 29% in Switzerland, 20% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

© UBS 2022. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these rankings.  Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. For press use only.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 34 044 M 35 152 M 35 152 M
Net income 2022 7 173 M 7 407 M 7 407 M
Net cash 2022 41 895 M 43 258 M 43 258 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,97x
Yield 2022 3,23%
Capitalization 53 750 M 55 499 M 55 499 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 72 009
Free-Float 89,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 16,89 CHF
Average target price 20,07 CHF
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph A. J. G. Hamers Group Chief Executive Officer
Sarah M. Youngwood Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Colm Kelleher Chairman
Mike Dargan Chief Digital & Information Officer
Markus Ronner Group Chief Compliance & Governance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBS GROUP AG2.86%55 499
BLACKROCK, INC.-17.01%114 120
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-22.03%69 681
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-11.32%36 758
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-24.12%35 621
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.4.43%35 284