UBS Advisors Courtney Liddy and Matt Megorden Named to Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors List

UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that Financial Advisors Courtney Liddy, CRPC℠, in San Diego, California, and Matthew (“Matt”) Megorden, CFP®, CIMA®, in Honolulu, Hawaii, have been named to the Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list for 2022.

“We’re thrilled that Courtney and Matt have earned this great distinction,” said Chris Marsh, San Diego Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. “They are known for going above and beyond to prioritize their clients’ needs in planning for their families and giving back to their local communities. We applaud their hard work and congratulate them on this recognition.”

Courtney is a Managing Director and a member of the UBS Pinnacle Recognition Council, which is awarded to the firm’s top 2.5% advisors. She and her team at The Liddy Group serve the diverse and dynamic needs of high-net-worth individuals, families, foundations, and businesses in estate and retirement planning, concentrated stock strategies, liability management and institutional money management. Courtney is FINRA-registered in 24 states and holds Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC℠) designation. She has been recognized for her commitment to clients in the past through multiple accolades from various publications. Most recently, she was named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-in-State Wealth Advisors and Top Women Wealth Advisors lists for 2022. Courtney believes in giving back to the community and serves on the national board of Humble Design, a Detroit-based charity, which furnishes homes of families and veterans emerging from homelessness. She has also been an active member of charities such as ROCK and the Gary Sinise Foundation, which supports injured veterans, first responders, and their families.

Matt has been with UBS since 2009 and along with his team, The Megorden Group, has built a successful business focused on advising high-net-worth entrepreneurs and executives in the technology sector. He recently earned the UBS Private Wealth Advisor accreditation, via the UBS Private Wealth Management (PWM) Accreditation Program, allowing him to take his business to the next level and advise ultra-high-net-worth clients. Matt is FINRA-registered and holds Series 7, 63 and 65 securities licenses as well as life, accident and health, variable annuity, and long-term care insurance licenses for Hawaii and California. He holds the Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA®) designation through The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, as well as the Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) certification. Matt is frequently recognized for his commitment to clients, and this is the third time he has been named to the Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list. In 2012, Matt was named a Pacific Century Fellow, a professional organization that aims to unite Hawaii’s emerging leaders from diverse professions in an endeavor to find innovative solutions to the state’s concerns.

The Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list draws from data provided by around 6,000 of the nation's most productive advisors. Factors included assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice, and philanthropic work.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.barrons.com/advisor/report/top-financial-advisors.

