UBS Bank (Canada) [the "Bank"] is a wholly owned subsidiary of UBS AG [the "Parent bank"] and is incorporated and licensed to operate as a bank in Canada with full banking powers under the Bank Act (Canada) as a foreign bank subsidiary. Its registered office is located at 154 University Avenue - Suite 800, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5H 3Z4.

Basis of preparation

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions ('OSFI') Pillar 3 Disclosure Guideline for Small and Medium Sized Deposit Taking Institutions (SMSBs) sets out the disclosure requirements for SMSBs operating under the Basel framework. The Pillar 3 disclosures are designed to complement the minimum capital requirements in Pillar 1 and the supervisory review process in Pillar 2. The aim of Pillar 3 is to promote market discipline by allowing market participants to access information on risk exposures and risk management policies and processes adopted by UBS Bank (Canada) ('the Bank').

This document represents the Basel III Pillar 3 disclosure requirements for Small and Medium-Sized Banks ("SMSBs") classified as a Category 2 SMSBs. The SMSB's reporting less than $10 billion in total assets are in Category 2 if they meet any of the following criteria:

report greater than $100 million in total loans enter into interest rate or foreign exchange derivatives with a combined notional amount greater than 100% of total capital have any other types of derivative exposure have exposure to other off-balance sheet items greater than 100% of total capital

Based on the above criteria, the Bank has been placed in the segmentation Category 2 and the following disclosures are applicable. All quantitative disclosures are made in $ '000 CAD, unless otherwise indicated.