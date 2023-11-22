ZURICH, Nov 22 (Reuters) - UBS is one of the world’s safest large institutions, the Swiss bank's CEO said while speaking at a Swiss Risk Association event on Wednesday.

"Even in the unlikely event of something going wrong at UBS, we have enough cushion before even speaking about a resolution of the bank and its very unlikely risk of a loss for the taxpayer," Sergio Ermotti said.

Would UBS need to be rescued, Ermotti said a private buyer would continue to be preferable.

"Of course, this would likely entail an international buyer," the CEO said. (Reporting by Noele Illien; editing by Jonathan Oatis)