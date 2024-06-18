LUCERNE, Switzerland, June 18 (Reuters) - UBS's CEO on Tuesday hit out at critics urging Switzerland to regulate his bank more aggressively after its 2023 takeover of Credit Suisse, saying "fear" and "populist" critics were doing down the business and the country's own prospects.

Speaking as the government and regulators mull plans to make the bank hold more capital, UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti told an event by the Institute for Swiss Economic Policy in Lucerne that UBS was not only a major source of tax revenue for public coffers, but also a "beacon" for the Swiss finance industry. (Reporting by Noele Illien)