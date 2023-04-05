Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. UBS Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:09:59 2023-04-05 am EDT
18.70 CHF   -0.37%
05:01aEuropean shares fall as data signals slower economic recovery
RE
04:46aUBS, Credit Suisse Deal Gets EU Exemption From 'Standstill' Obligation
DJ
04:22aSwiss Regulator Says It Mulled Over Bankruptcy Proceedings for Credit Suisse Before UBS Takeover
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UBS, Credit Suisse Deal Gets EU Exemption From 'Standstill' Obligation

04/05/2023 | 04:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Adria Calatayud


The European Union's executive arm has granted UBS Group AG and Credit Suisse Group AG a exemption from their obligation to not move forward with their proposed merger either before its notification or clearance.

The European Commission--the EU's antitrust enforcer--granted a derogation from the "standstill" obligation upon request of UBS and Credit Suisse, a spokeswoman said Wednesday.

The commission found that the requirements for a derogation were met and approved it Tuesday subject to conditions, the spokeswoman said.

EU merger rules require companies to wait to implement a merger that might affect competition until either it is notified or it has been declared compatible with the EU market.

The news was earlier reported by Reuters.

UBS agreed to acquire Credit Suisse on March 19 for more than $3 billion with financial support from the Swiss government and the Swiss National Bank.


Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-05-23 0445ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.98% 0.6062 Delayed Quote.-1.56%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) -0.21% 1.12965 Delayed Quote.1.39%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.33% 0.6716 Delayed Quote.-0.33%
CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI / SWISS FRANC (CNY/CHF) -0.07% 0.131617 Delayed Quote.-1.70%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 0.07% 0.8104 Delayed Quote.-70.69%
DANISH KRONE / SWISS FRANC (DKK/CHF) -0.19% 13.293 Delayed Quote.1.20%
EURO / SWISS FRANC (EUR/CHF) -0.21% 0.99053 Delayed Quote.0.64%
HONGKONG-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (HKD/CHF) -0.10% 11.527 Delayed Quote.-1.79%
INDIAN RUPEE / SWISS FRANC (INR/CHF) -0.10% 0.011025 Delayed Quote.-1.26%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.07% 0.6887 Delayed Quote.-2.10%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (NZD/CHF) -0.11% 0.57154 Delayed Quote.-1.68%
RUSSIAN ROUBLE / SWISS FRANC (RUB/CHF) -1.66% 0.011377 Delayed Quote.-8.00%
SINGAPORE-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (SGD/CHF) -0.12% 0.6827 Delayed Quote.0.07%
SWEDISH KRONA / SWISS FRANC (SEK/CHF) -0.40% 0.087848 Delayed Quote.-0.73%
UBS GROUP AG -0.53% 18.65 Delayed Quote.9.10%
US DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (USD/CHF) -0.09% 0.90491 Delayed Quote.-1.25%
All news about UBS GROUP AG
05:01aEuropean shares fall as data signals slower economic recovery
RE
04:46aUBS, Credit Suisse Deal Gets EU Exemption From 'Standstill' Obligation
DJ
04:22aSwiss Regulator Says It Mulled Over Bankruptcy Proceedings for Credit Suisse Before UBS..
MT
04:20aUBS Chairman addresses shareholders on milestone Credit Suisse takeover
RE
04:06aUBS's Hamers says merger will be a 'major challenge', opportunity
RE
12:37aUBS faces investors after shotgun Credit Suisse merger
RE
04/04Bank of England Clears UBS Emergency Takeover of Credit Suisse
MT
04/04UBS-Credit Suisse CHF3 Billion Merger Wins Temporary Nod in EU
MT
04/04Banks pull off biggest junk bond issue since banking crisis
RE
04/04UBS's Takeover of Credit Suisse in UK Receives Bank of England Approval
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UBS GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 32 161 M 35 431 M 35 431 M
Net income 2023 6 408 M 7 060 M 7 060 M
Net cash 2023 41 961 M 46 228 M 46 228 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,22x
Yield 2023 2,84%
Capitalization 58 332 M 64 264 M 64 264 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
EV / Sales 2024 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 72 597
Free-Float 87,3%
Chart UBS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
UBS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 18,77 CHF
Average target price 21,41 CHF
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph A. J. G. Hamers Group Chief Executive Officer
Sarah M. Youngwood Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Colm Kelleher Chairman
Mike Dargan Chief Digital & Information Officer
Markus Ronner Group Chief Compliance & Governance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBS GROUP AG9.10%64 264
BLACKROCK, INC.-6.99%100 119
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-1.85%36 105
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-0.99%35 609
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-3.58%32 204
STATE STREET CORPORATION-3.80%25 994
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer