Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  UBS Group AG    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

UBS Declares Quarterly Coupon Payments on Exchange Traded Notes: AMU and AMUB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/25/2020 | 04:45pm EDT

UBS Investment Bank today announced coupon payments for the ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSE Arca: "AMU") and ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSE Arca: "AMUB"), both traded on the NYSE Arca. 

 
         ETN Name and 
         Prospectus/ 
NYSE     Pricing       Valuation   Ex-       Record    Payment   Coupon   Payment    Current Yield 
 Ticker  Supplement*    Date        Date      Date      Date      Amount   Schedule  (annualized)** 
         ETRACS 
          Alerian MLP 
AMU       Index ETN    8/17/20     8/27/20   8/28/20   9/8/20    $0.2399  Quarterly  11.00% 
         ETRACS 
          Alerian MLP 
          Index ETN 
AMUB      Series B     8/17/20     8/27/20   8/28/20   9/8/20    $0.2399  Quarterly  11.00%

* The table above provides a hyperlink to the relevant prospectus and supplements thereto for each of our ETRACS ETNs, which are identified by their names. For more information on each ETRACS ETN, see "List of ETNs."

**"Current Yield (annualized)" equals the current Coupon Amount, multiplied by four (to annualize such coupon), divided by the Closing Indicative Value of the ETN on its current Coupon Valuation Date rounded to two decimal places for ease of analysis. The Current Yield is not indicative of future coupon payments, if any, on the ETN. You are not guaranteed any coupon or distribution amount under the ETN.

About ETRACS

ETRACS ETNs are senior unsecured notes issued by UBS AG, are traded on NYSE Arca, and can be bought and sold through a broker or financial advisor. An investment in ETRACS ETNs is subject to a number of risks, including the risk of loss of some or all of the investor's principal, and is subject to the creditworthiness of UBS AG. Investors are not guaranteed any coupon or distribution amount under the ETNs. We urge you to read the more detailed explanation of risks described under "Risk Factors" in the applicable prospectus supplement, or product supplement and pricing supplement, as applicable, for the ETRACS ETN.

UBS AG has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus and supplements thereto) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, for the offerings of securities to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus, along with the applicable prospectus, pricing, or product supplement to understand fully the terms of the securities and other considerations that are important in making a decision about investing in the ETRACS. The applicable offering document for each ETRACS may be obtained by clicking on the name of each ETRACS identified above. You may also get these documents without cost by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. The securities related to the offerings are not deposit liabilities and are not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other governmental agency of the United States, Switzerland or any other jurisdiction.

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 31% of its employees working in the Americas, 32% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 18% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs over 67,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

This material is issued by UBS AG and/or any of its subsidiaries and/or any of its affiliates ("UBS"). Products and services mentioned in this material may not be available for residents of certain jurisdictions. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Please consult the restrictions relating to the product or service in question for further information. Activities with respect to US securities are conducted through UBS Securities LLC, a US broker/dealer. Member of SIPC (http://www.sipc.org/).

ETRACS ETNs are sold only in conjunction with the relevant offering materials. UBS has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus, as supplemented by the applicable prospectus supplement, or product supplement and pricing supplement, for the offering of the ETRACS ETNs) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for the offering to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read these documents and any other documents that UBS has filed with the SEC for more complete information about UBS and the offering to which this communication relates. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, you can request the applicable prospectus supplement, or product supplement and pricing supplement, by calling toll-free (+1-877-387-2275). In the US, securities underwriting, trading and brokerage activities and M&A advisor activities are provided by UBS Securities LLC, a registered broker/dealer that is a wholly owned subsidiary of UBS AG, a member of the New York Stock Exchange and other principal exchanges, and a member of SIPC. UBS Financial Services Inc. is a registered broker/dealer and affiliate of UBS Securities LLC.

UBS specifically prohibits the redistribution or reproduction of this communication in whole or in part without the prior written permission of UBS and UBS accepts no liability whatsoever for the actions of third parties in this respect.

Alerian MLP Index, Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index, Alerian Natural Gas MLP Index, AMZ, AMZI, and ANGI are trademarks of Alerian and their use is granted under a license from Alerian.

(c) UBS 2020. The key symbol, UBS and ETRACS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Other marks may be trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200825005882/en/ 

 
    CONTACT: Media contact

Christina Aquilina

1-212-713-4488

christina.aquilina@ubs.com

Institutional Investor contact(1)

+1-877-387 2275

(1) Individual investors should instruct their broker/advisor/custodian

to call us or should call together with their broker/advisor/custodian. 

 
    SOURCE: UBS 
Copyright Business Wire 2020

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.23% 480.33 Delayed Quote.-11.47%
MLP GROUP S.A. -0.67% 74.5 End-of-day quote.39.25%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.00% 159.73 Delayed Quote.-8.32%
UBS GROUP AG -0.45% 11.14 Delayed Quote.-8.47%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about UBS GROUP AG
04:45pUBS DECLARES QUARTERLY COUPON PAYMEN : AMU and AMUB
DJ
04:31pUBS DECLARES QUARTERLY COUPON PAYMEN : AMU and AMUB
BU
02:48aAmazon Fight Primed Big-Box Stores for Virus -- WSJ
DJ
08/24Global companies raise most funds for the month of August in a decade
RE
08/24Amwell Files for IPO, Enters Partnership With Google Cloud
DJ
08/24EUROPE : European stocks start the week strong on virus treatment hopes
RE
08/24UBS PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT : Hires Leading Washington, D.C.-based Financial A..
BU
08/24Sulzer buys self-injection pen maker to bolster under-pressure applicators un..
RE
08/24Big-Box Stores, Worried About Amazon, Were Ready for Coronavirus
DJ
08/24Global companies raise most funds for the month of August in a decade
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 28 365 M 31 206 M 31 206 M
Net income 2020 4 500 M 4 951 M 4 951 M
Net cash 2020 8 814 M 9 696 M 9 696 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,06x
Yield 2020 3,21%
Capitalization 39 961 M 43 952 M 43 963 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,10x
EV / Sales 2021 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 69 931
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart UBS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
UBS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 12,39 CHF
Last Close Price 11,14 CHF
Spread / Highest target 43,6%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergio P. Ermotti Group Chief Executive Officer
Axel A. Weber Chairman
Sabine Keller-Busse Group Chief Operating Officer
Kirt Gardner Group Chief Financial Officer
Mike Dargan Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBS GROUP AG-8.47%44 047
BLACKROCK, INC.17.65%90 186
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-9.84%51 567
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-27.68%32 245
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.11.56%30 854
STATE STREET CORPORATION-12.84%24 293
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group