UBS Down Nearly 9%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

UBS Group AG (UBS) is currently at $15.32, down $1.47 or 8.73%

--Would be lowest close since July 14, 2022, when it closed at $15.25

--On pace for largest percent decrease since March 16, 2020, when it fell 15.66%

--Currently down three of the past five days

--Down 5.58% month-to-date

--Down 14.3% year-to-date

--Down 33.99% from its all-time closing high of $23.20 on Nov. 26, 2014

--Down 5.52% from 52 weeks ago (July 27, 2021), when it closed at $16.21

--Down 28.1% from its 52-week closing high of $21.30 on Feb. 9, 2022

--Up 1.29% from its 52-week closing low of $15.12 on March 7, 2022

--Traded as low as $15.10; lowest intraday level since July 14, 2022, when it hit $15.08

--Down 10.01% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 16, 2020, when it fell as much as 17.53%

All data as of 11:17:12 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-26-22 1134ET