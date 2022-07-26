UBS Down Nearly 9%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

UBS Group AG (UBS) is currently at $15.32, down $1.47 or 8.73%
--Would be lowest close since July 14, 2022, when it closed at $15.25
--On pace for largest percent decrease since March 16, 2020, when it fell 15.66%
--Currently down three of the past five days
--Down 5.58% month-to-date
--Down 14.3% year-to-date
--Down 33.99% from its all-time closing high of $23.20 on Nov. 26, 2014
--Down 5.52% from 52 weeks ago (July 27, 2021), when it closed at $16.21
--Down 28.1% from its 52-week closing high of $21.30 on Feb. 9, 2022
--Up 1.29% from its 52-week closing low of $15.12 on March 7, 2022
--Traded as low as $15.10; lowest intraday level since July 14, 2022, when it hit $15.08
--Down 10.01% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 16, 2020, when it fell as much as 17.53%
All data as of 11:17:12 AM ET
