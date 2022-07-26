Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. UBS Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-07-26 am EDT
14.63 CHF   -9.44%
11:36aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Logitech, Coca-Cola, Whirlpool, 3M Unilever...
11:35aUBS Down Nearly 9%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:02aWall Street hit by Walmart wipeout, Gas woes knock Europe
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UBS Down Nearly 9%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

07/26/2022 | 11:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UBS Group AG (UBS) is currently at $15.32, down $1.47 or 8.73%


--Would be lowest close since July 14, 2022, when it closed at $15.25

--On pace for largest percent decrease since March 16, 2020, when it fell 15.66%

--Currently down three of the past five days

--Down 5.58% month-to-date

--Down 14.3% year-to-date

--Down 33.99% from its all-time closing high of $23.20 on Nov. 26, 2014

--Down 5.52% from 52 weeks ago (July 27, 2021), when it closed at $16.21

--Down 28.1% from its 52-week closing high of $21.30 on Feb. 9, 2022

--Up 1.29% from its 52-week closing low of $15.12 on March 7, 2022

--Traded as low as $15.10; lowest intraday level since July 14, 2022, when it hit $15.08

--Down 10.01% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 16, 2020, when it fell as much as 17.53%


All data as of 11:17:12 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-26-22 1134ET

All news about UBS GROUP AG
11:36aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Logitech, Coca-Cola, Whirlpool, 3M Unilever...
11:35aUBS Down Nearly 9%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:02aWall Street hit by Walmart wipeout, Gas woes knock Europe
RE
09:29aSECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Decline Premarket Tuesday
MT
09:10aGas woes keep Europe subdued, Wall Street waits for Walmart wipeout
RE
09:10aSECTOR UPDATE : Financial
MT
07:21aUBS AG : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
07:06aBofA Securities Downgrades UBS AG to Neutral From Buy
MT
05:47aMARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : July 26, 2022
05:30aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Stock Markets Mixed; UBS Falls on Earnings Disappointment
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UBS GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 34 522 M 35 767 M 35 767 M
Net income 2022 7 215 M 7 475 M 7 475 M
Net cash 2022 56 824 M 58 874 M 58 874 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,29x
Yield 2022 2,60%
Capitalization 54 105 M 56 057 M 56 057 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,08x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,08x
Nbr of Employees 71 697
Free-Float 85,6%
Chart UBS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
UBS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 16,16 CHF
Average target price 20,44 CHF
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph A. J. G. Hamers Group Chief Executive Officer
Sarah M. Youngwood Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Colm Kelleher Chairman
Mike Dargan Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sabine Keller-Busse Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBS GROUP AG-1.61%56 057
BLACKROCK, INC.-30.52%96 037
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-18.86%75 651
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-26.45%34 765
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-25.53%31 044
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.-38.43%27 328