UBS : Ergebnispräsentation (en)

07/20/2021 | 06:22am EDT
Second quarter 2021 results

20 July 2021

Important information

Forward Looking Statements: This presentation contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including but not limited to management's outlook for UBS's financial performance, statements relating to the anticipated effect of transactions and strategic initiatives on UBS's business and future development and goals or intentions to achieve climate, sustainability and other social objectives. While these forward-looking statements represent UBS's judgments, expectations and objectives concerning the matters described, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from UBS's expectations. UBS's business and financial performance could be affected by other factors identified in our past and future filings and reports, including those filed with the SEC. More detailed information about those factors is set forth in documents furnished by UBS and filings made by UBS with the SEC, including UBS's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2020. UBS is not under any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Alternative Performance Measures: In addition to reporting results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), UBS reports certain measures that may qualify as Alternative Performance Measures as defined in the SIX Exchange Directive on Alternative Performance Measures, under the guidelines published the European Securities Market Authority (ESMA), or defined as Non-GAAP financial measures in regulations promulgated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Please refer to "Alternative Performance Measures" in the appendix of UBS's Quarterly Report for the second quarter of 2021 for a list of all measures UBS uses that may qualify as APMs.

Disclaimer: This presentation and the information contained herein are provided solely for information purposes, and are not to be construed as a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in Switzerland, the United States or any other jurisdiction. No investment decision relating to securities of or relating to UBS Group AG, UBS AG or their affiliates should be made on the basis of this document. No representation or warranty is made or implied concerning, and UBS assumes no responsibility for, the accuracy, completeness, reliability or comparability of the information contained herein relating to third parties, which is based solely on publicly available information. UBS undertakes no obligation to update the information contained herein.

Available Information: UBS's Annual Report, Quarterly Reports, SEC filings on Form 20-F and Form 6-K, as well as investor presentations and other financial information are available at ubs.com/investors. UBS's

Annual Report on Form 20-F, quarterly reports and other information furnished to or filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 6-K are also available at the SEC's website: www.sec.gov

Basel III RWA, LRD and capital: Basel III numbers are based on the BIS Basel III framework, as applicable for Swiss systemically relevant banks (SRB). Numbers in the presentation are based on the revised Swiss SRB rules as of 1.1.20 that became effective on 1.7.16, unless otherwise stated. Basel III risk-weighted assets in this presentation are calculated on the basis of Swiss SRB rules as of 1.1.20 unless otherwise stated. Our RWA under BIS Basel III are the same as under Swiss SRB Basel III. Leverage ratio and leverage ratio denominator in this presentation are calculated on the basis of Swiss SRB rules as of 1.1.20, unless otherwise stated. Refer to the "Capital management" section in the 2Q21 report for more information.

Numbers presented in US dollars unless otherwise indicated. Currency translation of monthly income statement items of operations with a functional currency other than the US dollar are translated with month-end rates into US dollar.

Definitions: "Earnings per share" refers to diluted earnings per share. "Litigation" refers to net additions/releases to provisions for litigation regulatory and similar matters reflected in the income statement for the relevant period. "Net profit" refers to net profit attributable to shareholders.

Rounding: Numbers presented throughout this report may not add up precisely to the totals provided in the tables and text. Percentages and percent changes disclosed in text and tables are calculated on the basis of unrounded figures. Absolute changes between reporting periods disclosed in the text, which can be derived from numbers presented in related tables, are calculated on a rounded basis.

Tables: Within tables, blank fields generally indicate non-applicability or that presentation of any content would not be meaningful, or that information is not available as of the relevant date or for the relevant period. Zero values generally indicate that the respective figure is zero on an actual or rounded basis. Values which are zero on a rounded basis can be either negative or positive on an actual basis.

© UBS 2021. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. All rights reserved

1

Agenda

1

2

3

Key

Financial performance,

Q&A

messages

divisional results and capital

Ralph Hamers

Kirt Gardner

Group CEO

Group CFO

2

Key messages

We are executing

We are delivering on

relentlessly

our strategic initiatives

for our clients

to drive growth and efficiency

25bn

9bn

8bn

>3x

GWM

AM NNM

SI mandate

GWM NNFGA

NNFGA1

excl. MM

flows2

per advisor

2Q21

2Q21

1H21

1H21, YoY

1 Net new fee-generating assets; 2 Net inflows into GWM 100% SI multi-asset mandates

We are committed to driving higher returns

by unlocking the power of UBS

2.0bn

19.3%

Net profit

RoCET1

2Q21

2Q21

3

We are executing relentlessly for our clients

GWM

Fee-generating assets

1.4trn

1.1trn

30.6.20

30.6.21

GWM

Loans

228bn

189bn

30.6.20

30.6.21

GWM

Transaction-based income

953m

824m

2Q20

2Q21

AM

Invested assets

1.2trn

0.9trn

30.6.20

30.6.21

IB

Global Banking

income

881m

525m

2Q20

2Q21

P&C

Investment products, Personal Banking, CHF

22bn

18bn

30.6.20

30.6.21

25bn

7bn

+16%

9bn

+68%

1bn

Net new fee-

Net new

Transaction-based

Net new money

Global Banking

Net new

generating assets, 2Q21

loans, 2Q21

income YoY, 2Q21

excl. MM, 2Q21

income YoY, 2Q21

investment products,

CHF, 2Q21

4

Disclaimer

UBS Group AG published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 10:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
